Diablo 4 PTR Now Available to Download - 95GB, 51GB Without High-Res Assets
Diablo IV
Posted
8 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The Diablo 4 PTR is now available to download! The download comes in at 95GB, while excluding high-res assets takes only 51GB. For players with Diablo 4 preinstalled, this download will use preinstalled assets, significantly reducing the amount needed to load - down to 35GB with high-res assets and 17GB without.
Diablo 4 PTR Overview Diablo 4 PTR Patch Notes
We'll be covering all the information we can datamine in the PTR - stay tuned for the latest information!
Diablo 4 PTR Coverage
General Coverage
PTR Known Issues
Diablo 4 PTR is Available to Download
PTR Overview: What to Expect
Diablo 4 PTR Patch Notes
Classes
Coming Soon!
Itemization
Coming Soon!
1
Comment by
Zetherior
on 2024-04-02T12:33:51-05:00
Good ol' Clickbait..
1
