Known Issues & What To Expect - Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR

PezRadar

Hi all,

As we prepare for the start of the first Diablo IV PTR (Public Test Realm), we want to remind everyone what PTR is and what are some of the larger known issues that you may experience in this testing period. PTR allows players to check out and provide feedback on some of the content coming to Diablo IV in the near future.

Due to PTR being a preview of upcoming content, please note that many things are still in the early stages, and we have identified several notable ones in the list below. You should expect to see some less polish in a PTR from what you see in the final release, and that is totally normal. We can assure you that these items will be addressed before the start of the new season along with other smaller items that may not be listed below.

We are looking forward to the feedback the Diablo IV community provides throughout this PTR process, and we are thrilled to have everyone jump into the big changes coming to Season 4.

Tempering

Some Legendary Tempered Affixes do not increase in area of effect size correctly (Sever, Death Blow, Leap, shadow imbuement)

Some Tempered Affixes with cooldown reduction statistics decrease backwards (these become worse)

Legendary Tempered Affixes with duration do not increase skill as expected (Rogue Shadow Clone, Steel Grasp)

Some Tempered Affixes with +skills do not always work as intended when upgraded

Barbarian Dust Devil Legacy Tempered Affix might cause performance issues

Sorcerer Crackling Energy Legendary Tempered Affix has placeholder text

Druid bonus damage to companions affix doesn’t function as intended

Druid bonus critical strike chance after using Shred affix doesn’t function as intended

Druid Poison Creeper magic recipe does not apply for the passive damage over time bonus

Druid lucky hit with earth skills affix doesn’t function as intended

A Tempered or Masterworked item unbinds from the account if the player exits and re-enters the game

The Temper Item button disappears after placing an item with the maximum rank of the Masterworking in the Masterworking slot

Player can temper an ineligible non-Ancestral item without results if an Affix is selected first

Masterworking

Masterwork ranks do not reset after selecting the Reset Masterwork Ranks button

Bonus ranks to skills are not highlighted when the milestone bonus procs on them

When trying to upgrade an item using the Masterworking menu, a missing string displays

The chance to upgrade percentage isn’t highlighted after a failed roll

Item preview upon completion of Masterworking results is displaying a magic item instead of the actual item

The game soft locks when the player uses the Reset Masterwork Rank button while having insufficient amount of gold and materials to masterwork

Razorplate Unique Chest Armor does not masterwork properly

Helltides

Helltide map overlay and UI does not properly clear if Helltide ends while in a dungeon or cellar

Blood Maiden summoning altar does not show up on map until the player gets close

Some monsters in Helltide may spawn partway into the ground

Doomsayer Bounty in Fractured Peaks will sometimes display in the wrong subzone

Harbingers spawned by Ravenous Soulspire and Hellspire events do not progress the bounty

The Accursed Ritual area to summon the Blood Maiden only appears on the minimap if the player is close enough to it

Some performance issues may be encountered on lower specification machines

The Pit

Crafting cost does not match amount of currency consumed

After using the PTR boost, the Pit unlock quest does not inform the player where to get Runeshards

There is no warning when an activated Pit tier resets a Nightmare Dungeon

Players can leave and re-enter via town portal

Players may encounter issues when activating The Pit in succession. Players may encounter issues where Runeshards are consumed and the Pit will not be activated. In this scenario, the player will have to repeat the use of Runeshards to activate The Pit.

Affix descriptions use placeholder text

Players that did not open The Pit can receive Stygian Stones on Higher Tiers

Gear drops are not guaranteed 925 Item Power

Timer UI bar can display out of sync with remaining time

Multiplayer drop rates of Masterworking materials are being tuned

Boss shadow clones may display a Boss icon on the minimap

Certain activities do not properly drop Runeshards: Bounty Caches Helltide Chests World Boss Caches Nightmare Dungeon Completion Rewards Runeshards can be found from killing Elites



Codex of Power

There are several aspects that do not appear in the keyword search filter

Only highest rank recipes in the codex of power are displayed as learned

General / Overall