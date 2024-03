Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0 Patch Notes Now Available - Itemization Rework, Class Changes

Blizzard

Reduced number of affixes: now 3 on Legendary items, and 2 on Rare items.

Smaller pool of more potent affixes.

More relevant affixes (eg: ranks of a single Core Skill).

Only Sacred items in World Tier 3, only Ancestral items in World Tier 4.

Affix values are tuned up to be punchier; we want you (and the fiends of Sanctuary) to really feel them!

New affixes and positioning of affixes:



Resource per Second

Resource per Second Resource on Kill

Lucky Hit: Apply Vulnerable

Life per Hit

Basic Skill Ranks

Legendary items dropped from enemy level 95+ are always 925 item power.

Gems are simpler, more useful, and have a much longer crafting tail.



Gems now have Core stats, and the more conditional bonuses have been simplified.

Significantly reduced item drop rates (less time sorting, more time slaying!)

Item rerolling gold cost capped when Enchanting.

Material removal and consolidation.

s can now be obtained from Whispers and are now a global rare drop from Elites.

Some Uniques now dropping starting in World Tier I and II.

All Uniques can now drop in World Tier III.

Uber Uniques can start dropping from monster level 55, drops at 925 item power.

This new system will allow you to add affixes to your items at the Blacksmith through a new reusable item that can drop from most content in-game, called Temper Manuals!

These are categorized like the Codex of Power (eg: Resource, Mobility, etc)



Once gained, you retain these for unlimited use!

Only appearing on Ancestral Legendary and Unique items, these are more powerful versions of normal affixes, with a 1.5x multiplier on the affix's maximum roll.

An item with a Greater Affix will be immediately obvious, with a unique audio cue, as well as a I up to a IV next to the item name indicating how many affixes are Greater.



eg: Helm (Ancestral) – II

A late-game crafting system to upgrade items, using materials gathered from The Pit.

Improves the value of your current affixes.



There are 12 upgrade ranks.

There are 12 upgrade ranks. Every 4 ranks, a single affix is massively upgraded.

Other ranks slightly increase the value of all affixes.

All Legendary Aspects now appear in the Codex of Power, so you can focus on chasing great items instead of managing your inventory.

The highest roll Legendary you salvage is stored in your Codex.

Legendary Affix ranged increase based on item tier (Normal, Sacred, Ancestral).

Most Legendary Affix ranges have been increased.

The UI has been revamped, now includes manual and keyword search.



You can also favorite Legendary Aspects to make them easier to find!

Helltide Reborn

As you battle through Helltides, you will generate Threat – how much will be determined by the difficulty of monster and how often you're securing Tortured Gifts within Helltide. Dying will reset your Threat.

There are three Helltide Threat Tiers, with each increasing the danger and frequency of monster ambushes. At Tier 3, you will become Hell-Marked.



Achieving maximum Threat will initiate a brief ambush frenzy of maximum enemy density. The ambush will end with a final Hellborne spawn, an immensely powerful agent of Hell, resurrected from the tortured souls of Sanctuary's most powerful champions. There are five variants representing each Class in Diablo IV.

Achieving maximum Threat will initiate a brief ambush frenzy of maximum enemy density. The ambush will end with a final Hellborne spawn, an immensely powerful agent of Hell, resurrected from the tortured souls of Sanctuary's most powerful champions. There are five variants representing each Class in Diablo IV. Upon activating the Hellborn ambush, your Threat will reset.

Baneful Hearts can primarily be earned through opening Tortured Gift chests and can be used at the Accursed Ritual location.

A scene of shocking gore, the Accursed Ritual is the ultimate testament to the disturbing lengths the manic Cultists will go to appease their dark wishes. It is here where you can begin the Accursed Ritual.

Deposit three Baneful Hearts to begin the ritual, and you will be swarmed with a dense demonic ambush. Other players within your subzone will be alerted that the ritual has begun if they wish to join you in your fight.

This ambush will climax with the arrival of the Blood Maiden, an immensely powerful demonic creature who will offer great reward upon her death.

To get players into the thick of Helltides much earlier in their overall Character journey, the PTR will see these upcoming adjustments to help make Helltide more fun and rewarding in World Tier I & II.



All Tortured Gifts are Mystery Chests.

All Tortured Gifts are Mystery Chests. No roaming bosses or ambient meteors.

Less monster density overall compared to World Tier III and IV.

The Pit of Artificers

Upon entering World Tier IV, you'll receive a priority Quest to complete a Tier 46 Nightmare Dungeon. Upon completion, you'll begin to collect Runeshard during endgame activities. Collect enough Runeshard to ultimately activate the Obelisk in Cerrigar.

Activating the Obelisk will send you to The Pit. Your goal will be to slay enough monsters before a 10-minute timer runs out. Each player death removes time from the clock: first death removes 30 seconds, second death removes 60 seconds, third and subsequent deaths will remove 90 seconds.

If you slay enough monsters, a portal will appear, taking you to the boss's arena.

Killing the boss before the timer expires will grant you Masterworking materials and unlocks the next tier of The Pit.



Killing the boss with 4-6 minutes to spare grants you an additional Tier unlock.

Killing the boss with 4-6 minutes to spare grants you an additional Tier unlock. Killing the boss with 6 or more minutes to spare grants you two additional Tier unlocks.

The Pit has hundreds of Tiers of difficulty.



If the Mastery timer expires before you finish running through the Pit you'll still receive loot, but won't receive any Masterworking materials.

Only the player who opened The Pit has the chance of receiving the Materials used for summoning Tormented Echoes.

Boss Ladder Updates

The Echo of Andariel joins the ladder in our Season 4 PTR, in the same bracket as her brother Duriel, with the same Uber Unique drop rate. With a mix of Shadow, Fire, Lightning, and her iconic Poison attack, Andariel stands ready to face all who dare fathom her demise.



Summoning parts can be acquired from Beast in Ice and Lord Zir.

Stygian Stones are needed along with an increased amount of summoning materials, but fear not – they also drop more rewards!

Tormented Echoes will be level 200.

All items dropped are item level 925.

Defeating your first Tormented Echo drops one as a first-time reward (account bound).

Features Offered for Testing

Campaign Completion

Mounts and Skill Points

Fog of War

Altar of Lilith Stat bonuses

You will be able to instantly boost your character to Level 100.



Upon entering the PTR and arriving at Kyovashad, there will be an NPC named ‘PTR boost'. They will only have one dialogue option, which is Boost me to level 100'

100 million gold

1,000 Obols

Two random sets of Ancestral gear at item power 920

Upgraded Potions

Fully unlocked Paragon Glyphs

Up to 10 Tempering Manuals (class specific)

Base amount of all consumable materials



Does not include materials for resources specifically earned for Masterworking, s and s.

Does not include materials for resources specifically earned for Masterworking, s and s. Materials to enter the Pit and Nightmare Dungeons are granted.

How to Provide Feedback

How to Install the PTR

Open the Blizzard Battle.net App and select Diablo IV from your Games list.

from your list. In the selector above the Play button, there is a game version drop down menu.



Select the option 'Public Test Realm'.

Class Updates and Full Patch Notes

There are many impactful Class updates. We are trying to move the needle, updating systems and designs instead of simply setting damage or health higher or lower.

impactful Class updates. We are trying to move the needle, updating systems and designs instead of simply setting damage or health higher or lower. We are making flat-damage Legendaries more viable – currently, they don't scale at the rate we'd like, so now they scale with your Weapon Damage. We're really interested to watch how this works out, so we'll be monitoring your feedback both in the PTR and following the launch of Season 4 to see how we might need to change.

Opening up designs to be more generally useful, so you can make more connections and more builds! If you love s on Barbarians, for example, but are frustrated at not being able to create a viable build to keep them in the deep endgame, we are making broad changes to make a build like that possible. We truly want you to play how you want to play and promote real build diversity.

New Items

While at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing damage.

Casting a Skill has a 20-30% chance to cast a Non-Mobility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. This effect can only occur once every 12 seconds.

While below 45-60% Life, Evade Freezes Close enemies for Cold Damage and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds.

Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy has up to a 20% chance to Daze them for 2 seconds. You deal 5-20% increased damage to Dazed enemies.

Ancients you summon are empowered.



Korlic creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds when he leaps.

Korlic creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds when he leaps. Talic leaves behind Dust Devils that deal damage while he whirlwinds.

Mawdac ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional damage over 4 seconds when he upheaves the ground.

After casting 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing 10-25% increased damage.

Your Shout Skills create 5 Dust Devils that deal damage to enemies along their path.

Your Dust Devils are 5%-15% bigger and deal 1% increased damage for each 1% their size is increased.

causes the ground to erupt in tectonic spikes which continue to deal 0.6-0.9 damage over 2 seconds. Casting Landslide in this area has a 20-30% chance to cause additional Landslide pillars to spawn within.

When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or a Werebear, you gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1%-1.5% increased damage with Shapeshifting Skills every 2 seconds, stacking 20 times.

When you hit at least 1 enemy with , increase its Attack Speed by 1%-2% and you gain 1%-3% Damage reduction for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.

also shoots 4 smaller projectiles that pierce enemies and deal Shadow damage over 3 seconds.

consumes Corpses to cause mini novas, dealing damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Damage is also increased by 20% for each Corpse consumed.

Skeletal Priests empower your Skeletal Warriors' attacks to deal Shadow damage and have a 5%-15% chance to Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds.

now lobs exploding arrows that deal 15%-25% increased damage.

Casting Flurry has a 15-30% chance to release Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills have a 5% Lucky Hit Chance.

arrows now pierce through 1 enemy.

has 10%-20% increased Attack Speed.

Casting has a 35-50% chance to spawn a random Conjuration when it explodes. Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a 70-100% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at Nearby enemies.

Casting through your causes it to split into 4 bolts, each dealing 80-100% more damage.

Deal 25-40% increased damage while you have no Defensive Skills on your Action Bar.

splits into 3 beams, each dealing 70-85% of normal damage.

Balance Updates

Updated visuals and sounds to indicate that your next Core Skill will Overpower.

Critical Strike Overpower damage reduced from 80-120% to 20-60%.

Resources needed for guaranteed Overpower reduced from 300 to 275.

Damage increase while Unstoppable reduced from 20-40% to 10-20%.

Damage increase persists for 1 second longer after being Unstoppable.

Armor stacks no longer fall off independently. They now refresh or reset at the same time.

Armor gain changed to 25-40%.

Previous - You have 8% increased Dodge Chance versus enemies affected by Damage Over Time effects. When you Dodge you gain 5-10 of your Primary Resource.

Now - You have 8% increased Dodge Chance. When you Dodge, Fortify for 5-20% of your Maximum Life.

Chance to Stun increased from 8% to 10%.

Now increases damage to Stunned and Knocked Down enemies.

Previous - Deal 5-10% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 40%.

Now - Deal 5-10% increased damage. Triple this bonus after standing still for 3 seconds.

Previous - You Heal for (0-181) Life per second for each Close enemy, up to (4-605) Life per second.

Now - You have 8% increased Dodge Chance. Successful Dodges restore 5-20% of your Maximum Life.

Now usable by both Barbarians and Druids.

Now also applies Thorns to Necromancer minions.

Necromancer, Barbarian, Druid, and Sorcerer Companions now receive 100% of the player's attributes.

Skill tags have been updated everywhere to allow more Aspects and other effects to affect more skills and abilities. Examples:



Applicable "Shout" skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts.

Applicable "Shout" skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts. New Chain tag for abilities like and .

New Mobility tag for abilities that move and or teleport the player, such as or .

More skills are now tagged as Core skills, such as Sorcerer Mastery Skills and other skills which use resources like .

Additionally, various Aspects have been updated to account for these changes.

Barbarian's 10% innate Damage Reduction has been removed.

Legendary powers that require to be equipped no longer have that requirement.

Damage reduced from 250% to 180%.

Cooldown Reduction per Target Hit reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Cooldown Reduction for hitting a Boss reduced from 6 to 4 seconds.

Maximum Cooldown Reduction reduced from 9 to 6 seconds.

Previous - deals 1% increased damage for each point of Fury you had when using it.

Now - gains 2% increased Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when using it.

Rend's Damage against Vulnerable enemies increased from 12% to 25%.

The initial damage dealt from Rupture is now guaranteed to Overpower.

Korlic Leap damage increased from 104% to 156%.

Korlic Frenzy damage increased from 39% to 59%.

Talic Whirlwind damage increased from 65% to 98%.

Madawc Upheaval damage increased from 195% to 293%.

Range of damage increased from 2.2 meters to 3 meters.

Additional damage when enemy is knocked into a wall increased from 70% to 105%.

Damage per 10 Fury consumed increased from 20% to 25%.

Bonus damage reduced from 135% to 100%.

Lucky Hit chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Damage while Healthy increased from 10% to 15%.

Fury gain increased from 2 to 5.



Previous - You deal 15% increased Critical Strike damage to Stunned and Vulnerable enemies while Berserking.

Previous - You deal 15% increased Critical Strike damage to Stunned and Vulnerable enemies while Berserking. Now - You deal 15% increased Critical Strike damage while Berserking.

Vulnerable Damage reduced from 15% to 10%.

Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies increased from 5% to 10%.

Cooldown reduction reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.

Damage increased by Berserking bonus reduced from 25% to 10%, and caps at 30% damage bonus.

Additional Bonus: Overpower damage reduced from 30% to 20%.

Bonus Overpower Damage per 5 Willpower reduced from 39.9% to 14.9% at Glyph level 21.

Additional Bonus



Previous - After not Overpowering for 30 seconds, your next attack will Overpower.

Previous - After not Overpowering for 30 seconds, your next attack will Overpower. Now - Every 30 seconds, your next attack will Overpower.

Additional Bonus: Fury gain on enemy kill increased from 3 to 5.

Description reworded for clarity, no functional change.



Previous - Every 25 seconds, is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10–25% increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy.

Previous - Every 25 seconds, is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10–25% increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy. Now - Every 25 seconds, your next cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10-25% increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy.

Bonus Overpower Damage reduced from 35-50% to 15%-30%.

Fury Generation while all three bonuses are active increased from 20-35% to 35-65%.

Previously, Dust Devils would have varying durations, speeds, and movement patterns based on which legendary Aspect created them. Now, they all behave consistently regardless of which Aspect they are from.

Previous - Casting twice within 1.5 seconds creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.22-0.32 damage to enemies behind the target.

Now - Casting creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.35-0.5 damage to enemies in its path. Triple the amount of Dust Devils created if is cast twice within 2 seconds.

Previous - After generating 100 Fury, your next attack that deals direct damage creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.24-0.38 damage to enemies behind the target.

Now - After generating 100 Fury, your next direct damage creates 3 Dust Devils that deal 0.4-0.6 damage to enemies in their path.

Previous - leaves behind Dust Devils that deal 0.22-0.32 damage to surrounding enemies (1 Dust Devil every 1.5 seconds).

Now - leaves behind Dust Devils that deal 0.4-0.6 damage to enemies in their path (1 Dust Devil every 0.75 second).

Now increases the damage for Charge, Leap, and .

The timer on the buff has been removed.

Previous - Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 9 seconds.

Now - Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by (2.5-5) seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 9 seconds. Hitting a Boss with provides the maximum cooldown reduction.

Previous - Lucky Hit: Direct damage against Bleeding enemies has a 15-30% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds.

Now - Lucky Hit: Damaging Bleeding or Vulnerable enemies has a 15-30% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds.

Now equippable by both Barbarians and Druids.



Previous - Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active.

Previous - Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active. Now - Your Shout Skills generate 5-10 Primary Resource per second while active.

Previous - Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-40% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.

Now - Lucky Hit: Inflicting Bleeding on an enemy has up to a 20-40% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Skills by 1 second.

Damage dealt when Freezing enemies increased from 2.0-3.0 to 3.0-4.5.

Can now trigger from Non-Core skills.

The blood pool now makes enemies take increased damage from all damage types.

Cooldown reset chance increased from 20% to 25%.

Spirit restoration increased from 10 to 20.

Critical Strike Healing increased from 3% to 5%.

Damage increased by ~10% (.25 to .28).





Attack Speed increased from 15% to 20%.

Damage increased by ~10% (.24 to .26).





Fortify increased from 5% to 8%.

Stun duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Damage increased by 10%.





Healing increased from 2% to 4%.

Now categorized as a Shout skill.

now gain Unstoppable when the Skill is cast.





Previous - 's effect durations are increased by 1 second.

Previous - 's effect durations are increased by 1 second. Now - grants 50 Spirit when cast and its effect durations are increased by 1 second.

Previous - Killing an enemy affected by grants 25 Spirit.

Now - Killing an enemy affected by reduces its Cooldown by 1 second. Hitting a Boss with reduces its Cooldown by 10 seconds.

Damage increased by 22%.





Previous - hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes.

Previous - hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes. Now - hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes. The first Critical Strike is guaranteed and deals 150% increased damage.

Previous - 's initial strike is guaranteed to Critically Strike and deals 150% increased damage.

Now - Whenever Critically Strikes, your Shapeshifting Skills deal 4% increased damage for 10 seconds, up to 40%.

Damage increased from 10% to 12%.

Previous - When a Shapeshifting Skill transforms you into a different form, it deals 7% increased damage.

Now - When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1% increased damage for 3 seconds, up to 6%.

Previous - Upon Shapeshifting into a Werebear or Werewolf, gain 4% Damage Reduction against Elites for 5 seconds.

Now - When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 2% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2% Movement Speed, each for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.

Previous - Gain 2 Spirit when transforming into Human form.

Now - After casting a Companion Skill, your next Core or Wrath Skill's damage and Critical Strike Chance are increased by 5%, up to 15%.

Movement Speed increased from 3% to 4%.

Previous - Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Werebear Skill will instantly deal 120-124% of the Poisoning damage and consume the Poisoning.

Now - You deal 25-40% increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf.

Previous - After killing an enemy with , your next Werewolf Skill generates 25-32% more Spirit and deals 25-32% increased damage.

Now - After killing an enemy with , you gain 20 Spirit. Your Werewolf Skills deal 10-25% increased damage when cast above 50 Spirit.

Damage increased from 25-32% to 25-35%.

Previous - increases Critical Strike Chance by 5-10%. In addition, also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds.

Now - is now a Shout Skill and increases Critical Strike Chance by 5-10%. In addition, also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds.

Now all Shapeshifting Skills contribute to the buff stacks.

Damage increased from 35-50% to 40-55%.

Stun duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Now Wrath Skills also gain increased damage from Companions.

Previous - When you are struck as a Werebear you have a 25-40% chance to gain 3 Spirit.

Now - While in Werebear form, you gain 10-25 Spirit every 8 seconds.

Killing an enemy with any Skill now replenishes the Barrier as well as Earth Skills.

Now equippable by both Barbarians and Druids.



Previous - Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active.

Previous - Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active. Now - Your Shout Skills generate 5-10 Primary Resource per second while active.

Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Previous - and deal damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies, increased by 15% for every 100 Willpower you have.

Now - Casting a Defensive Skill deals damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies, increased by 15% for every 100 Willpower you have.

Poisoning damage effect duration increased from 33% to 40%.

Poison effect double damage chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Critical Strike Chance increased from 20% to 25%.

Damage increased from 120% to 130%.

Previous - After Shapeshifting, your Spirit costs are reduced by 10% for 5 seconds, up to 30%.

Now - After Shapeshifting, your Spirit costs are reduced by 5% for 10 seconds, up to 45%. If you reach 10 stacks, this bonus resets and reduces the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 5 seconds.

The Tooltip now correctly references the defiled area for the Slow effect.

Removed the movement speed reduction.

This ability can now be activated while crowd controlled. Activating this ability makes the player Unstoppable.

Reworded description to be more consistent with the use of Corpses.

Interval reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1 second.

Increased channeling Essence generation from 8 to 10 per second.

Upgrades now activate when spawning corpses instead of channeling for 1 second.





now causes an explosion when creating a corpse or when the target dies.

now causes an explosion when creating a corpse or when the target dies. Now also generates 10 Essence when creating a corpse.

Previous - Every 1.5 seconds, makes Enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.

Now - explosions make enemies vulnerable.

Movement Speed bonus is now on explosions instead of channeling.

Increased spawn rate of Volatile Skeletons by 50%.

spawn rate adjusted to match Volatile Skeletons.

Is now categorized as a Summoning skill.

Previous - After you have been Healthy for at least 2 seconds, you and your Minions gain 4/8/12% Attack Speed.

Now - While you are Healthy, you gain 4/8/12% increased critical chance and your Minions gain 6/12/18% increased Critical Strike Chance.

Previous - After you have not taken damage in the last 2 seconds, your Minions gain 15% Attack Speed. This bonus is doubled while you have at least 7 Minions.

Now - Your Minions gain 3% Attack Speed for each active Minion.

Skeletal Warriors will now run ahead of the Necromancer more often, and can initiate combat.

Skirmishers – Removed 3 second limit from the second upgrade.

s



First Upgrade



Previous - Reaper attacks against enemies who are Immobilized, Slowed, Stunned, or Vulnerable reduce the cooldown of their powerful wind-up attack by 2 seconds.

First Upgrade Previous - Reaper attacks against enemies who are Immobilized, Slowed, Stunned, or Vulnerable reduce the cooldown of their powerful wind-up attack by 2 seconds. Now - Wind-up attacks now reduce one of your active Cooldowns by 3 seconds.

Now Taunts in an area around them, instead of negating damage every 6 seconds from the first upgrade.

Changed functionality from Thorns upgrade instead to take 99% reduced damage from the second upgrade.

Attacks now pierce.

First upgrade



Previous - Shadow Mage attacks have a 10% chance to Stun for 2 seconds. This cannot happen toon the same enemy more than once every 5 seconds.

Previous - Shadow Mage attacks have a 10% chance to Stun for 2 seconds. This cannot happen toon the same enemy more than once every 5 seconds. Now - You deal 3% increased damage for each active Shadow Mage.

Attacks now gain 3 Essence from the first upgrade.

Attacks now apply Vulnerable without condition.

First Upgrade



Previous - Reduce the Life cost of your Bone Mages' Attack from 15% to 10%. After being alive for 5 seconds, Bone mages deal 40% increased damage.

Previous - Reduce the Life cost of your Bone Mages' Attack from 15% to 10%. After being alive for 5 seconds, Bone mages deal 40% increased damage. Now - Bone Mages have a 25% chance to cast or if it is on your equipped Skills.

Previous - Each time a Bone Mage dies from its own attack they leave behind a corpse and Fortify you for 20% of your Maximum Life.

Now - Bone Mages drop a corpse when they die. Bone Mage attacks will grant 3% of Maximum Life Fortify.

Golem now absorbs 30%, up from 15%, from the first upgrade.

The second upgrade active ability from Golem also heals the player for 5% of Maximum Life for each enemy drained.

First Upgrade



Previous - Each time your Bone Golem takes up to 20% of its Maximum Life as damage, it sheds a corpse.

Previous - Each time your Bone Golem takes up to 20% of its Maximum Life as damage, it sheds a corpse. Now - Spawn 5 corpses around the Golem where its ability is used.

Previous - Your Bone golem gains 10% Maximum Life and the amount of Thorns it inherits from you is increased from 30% to 50%.

Now - Your Bone Golem unleashes Bone Spikes when taking damage.

First upgrade



Now casts the Shockwave every 2 attacks instead of 4.

Now casts the Shockwave every 2 attacks instead of 4. Shockwave damage increased from 40% to 154%.

Now also pulls enemies in instead of applying Vulnerable.

Previous - Your movement speed is no longer reduced while is active.

Now - While in form, increases movement speed by 20%.

Previous - While is active, your Minions gain 70-84% Attack Speed and take 90% reduced damage.

Now - While is active, your Minions deal 70-84% increased damage and take 90% reduced damage.

Also increases the max number of Skeletal Warriors by 2.

Previous - Your Maximum number of Skeletal Warriors is increased by 2.

Now - Your Skeletal Priests also empower you at 55-70% effectiveness.

Previous - When spawns a Corpse, gain 25-40 Essence.

After: When explodes, gain 25-40 Essence.

Previous - can chain and burst up to 2 additional targets. When Decompose spawns a Corpse, it has a 50-100% chance to spawn a Corpse under all afflicted targets.

After: can chain and burst up to 2 additional targets. Explosions from deals 15-30% increased damage.

Previous - You deal 40-50% increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by both and .

After: You deal 40-50% increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by any Curse.

Previous - Each percent of your Maximum Life you Heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5% bonus Overpower damage on your next Overpowering attack, up to a 30-60% bonus.

After: Each percent of your Maximum Life you Heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5% bonus Critical Strike Damage on your next Critical Strike, up to a 30-60% bonus.

Previous - While Healthy, Blood Orbs grant 10-25 Essence.

After: Blood Orbs grant 10-25 Essence.

Previous - Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to empower all of your Minions, causing the next attack from each to explode for X Physical damage.

Now - Every 6th attack from each Minion is empowered, exploding for X Physical damage.

Previous - Additional Bonus: You and your Minions deal 10% increased damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies or, instead, 20% increased damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies.

Now - Additional Bonus: You and your Minions deal 20% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets.

Additional Bonus maximum bonus buffed to 15%.

Previous - Your Minions deal 15% increased damage for each 20% of Attack Speed Bonus they have.

Now - Your Minions deal 30% increased damage for each 20% of Attack Speed Bonus they have, up to a maximum of 100% Attack Speed Bonus.

Stun Grenades (granted by various aspects) base stun duration increased from .5 to 1 second.

While the Inner Sight gauge is full, you also gain 25% Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.

Attacking enemies that are not marked will fill the gauge but at 5% of the normal rate.

Reduced energy requirement from 100 to 75.

Damage increased from 66% to 75%.

Can now be cancelled slightly earlier from another skill.

Fixed an issue where this wasn't activating and scaling from certain instances.

Increased chance to proc from 45% to 50%.

Maximum increased damage buffed from 15% to 25%.

Previous - When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100% Dodge Chance for 2.0 seconds. Your next 3 Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25% of your Core Skill Damage Bonus.

New: When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100% Dodge Chance for 2.0 seconds. Your Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25% of your Core Skill Damage Bonus while Inner Sight's gauge remains full.

Increased physical damage bonus from 6.6% to 9.9% for each 5 Dexterity purchased within range.

Increased damage range buffed from 10-25% to 15-30%.

Previous - When you break Stealth with an attack, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around your location that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.5 seconds.

Now - When you enter or break Stealth, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around you that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills deal 25-40% more damage.

Now additionally increases Grenade Skill damage by 25-40%.

Now additionally increases Grenade Skill damage by 25-40%.

Grenade Skill damage increase is now a range with higher potential, increased to 25-40%.

Previous - Dealing direct damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 15-21% Control Impaired Duration Reduction for 4 seconds.

Now - Dealing damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. When Stealth breaks, you gain 85-100% Dodge Chance for 2 seconds.

Previous - Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Core skill has up to a 10-20% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

Now - Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Non-Basic Skill has a 5-20% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

Previous - Chilled enemies hit by your Grenade Skills have a chance equal to double your Critical Strike Chance to be instantly Frozen for 2 seconds. You deal x10-25% increased Critical Strike Damage against Frozen enemies.

Now - Enemies hit by your Grenade Skills have the same chance as your Critical Strike Chance to be Frozen for 2 seconds. You deal x10-25% increased Critical Strike Damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies.

Dodge effect Cooldown has been reduced from 45 to 25 seconds.

Maximum Dash Cooldown Reduction is reached from hitting 3 enemies, reduced from 5.

Previous - When a shadow was removed, you would trigger an explosion around yourself that dealt Shadow damage.

Now - When a shadow is removed, you trigger an explosion around yourself that deals Shadow damage and applies to each enemy it hits.

Previous - Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap skills has up to a 30-50% chance to make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Now - Lucky Hit: Dealing damage to enemies affected by your Trap skills has a 15-30% chance to cause an explosion that deals Shadow Damage and applies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Previous - Evading through an enemy infected by grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 1-5% Maximum Life on Kill for 6 seconds.

Now - Evading through an enemy infected by grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth grants you 10-25% Maximum Life.

Previous - Lucky Hit: Making an enemy Vulnerable has up to a 40-60% chance to grant 3% increased Critical Strike Chance for 3 seconds, up to 9%.

Now - Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 25-40% more damage.

Previous - Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 10% chance to create an arrow storm at the enemy's location, dealing physical damage over 3 seconds. You can have up to 5 active arrow storms.

Now - Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 36% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 25-40% increased damage.

Reduced cooldown from 10 to 6 seconds.

Mastery Skills are now also considered Core Skills.

Chance for conjuration skills to case a Frost Nova increased from 30 to 35%.

Chill amount increased from 15% to 18%.

Previous - Flame Shield automatically activates upon taking fatal damage. This effect can only happen once every 120 seconds.

Now - Flame Shield automatically activates after cumulatively losing 100% Maximum Life. Can only happen once every 30 seconds.

New Functionality: Travel distance is now controllable.

Damage increased by 20% (.34 to .41).





Previous - When cast above 40 Mana, 's explosion damage is increased by 45% against Elites and 30% against all other enemies.

Previous - When cast above 40 Mana, 's explosion damage is increased by 45% against Elites and 30% against all other enemies. Now - While Healthy, the explosion of deals 45% increased damage.

Vulnerable chance increased from 30% to 40% and duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.





Mana Regeneration increased from 25% to 30%.

Previous - Enemies that hit you while is active have a 15% chance to become Frozen for 3.23 seconds.

Now - While is active, you reduce its Cooldown by 2 seconds for every 50 Mana you spend.

Previous - Damage against Vulnerable enemies contributes 50% more to 's Barrier.

Now - While is active, you periodically Chill Close enemies for 20% and deal 15% increased damage to Frozen enemies.

Previous - generates 4 Mana per enemy hit.

Now - grants 3% Dodge Chance per enemy hit, up to 15%. Hitting a Boss gives the maximum amount. For the next 8 seconds, you keep this effect, and successful Dodges generate 20 Mana.





Previous - grants 25% increased Movement Speed while active.

Previous - grants 25% increased Movement Speed while active. Now - has a 50% larger burn radius.

Previous - You gain 25% Mana Cost Reduction while is active.

Now - After ends, surrounding enemies are Stunned for 3 seconds and your next Skill within 10 seconds is a guaranteed Critical Strike.





Previous - 's Cooldown is decreased by 0.5 seconds per enemy hit, up to 3 seconds.

Previous - 's Cooldown is decreased by 0.5 seconds per enemy hit, up to 3 seconds. Now - You gain 30% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting.

Previous - For 4 seconds after Teleporting, Crackling Energy hits 2 additional enemies.

Now - deals 500% increased damage. It also forms a Crackling Energy for each enemy it hits, up to 3 .

Now applies Vulnerable for 5 seconds when it ends.

Damage increased by 28% (1.25 to 1.6).





Ricochet chance increased from 40% to 50%.

Baseline maximum amount increased from 1 to 2.

Damage increased by 8% (.15 to .16).

Damage increased from 25% to 35%.

New Functionality: Gain 15% baseline Damage Reduction while channeling.

Damage increased by 10% (.76 to .84).

Cooldown reset chance increased from 5% to 7%.

Damage Reduction increased from 7% to 8%.

Crowd Controlled enemies now provide the damage bonus instead of Immobilized.

Previous - You gain 1% increased damage for each active conjuration.

Now - You gain 1% increased damage, 1% Movement Speed, and 2% Mana Generation for each active Conjuration.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 3% to 5%.

Damage increased by 100% (.2 to .4).

Damage increased from 3% to 4%.

Previous - Gain 15-30% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting.

Now - 's Cooldown is reduced by 1.0-2.5 seconds. After Teleporting, Crackling Energy hits 2 additional enemies for 5 seconds.

Damage increased from 30-40% to 45-60%.

Previous - Your Mana Regeneration is increased if you have not taken damage in the last 2 seconds.

Now - Casting a Conjuration Skill grants you 10-25% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds.

Chance to chain to an additional enemy increased to 35-50%.

Damage reduction increased from 10-25% to 15-30%.

Now both Immobilize and Stun trigger the Slow effect.

Previous - While channeling , your Burning damage is increased by 25-40%.

Now - While channeling , your Burning damage is increased by 25-40%. Enemies hit by explode, Burning all surrounding enemies for over 6 seconds. This effect occurs once per 3 seconds.

Previous - has a 35-50% chance to spawn an additional when you cast it.

Now - Casting always spawns an additional and increases your damage with Lightning Skills by 10-25% for 3 seconds.

Enemies no longer need to die while Frozen to trigger the bonus damage.

Damage increased from 25-40% to 30-45%.

Damage to Close Enemies replaced with Ranks of .

New Functionality: Now lasts 4 seconds longer for each Defensive Skill not on your Action Bar.

Cold damage increase maximum raised from 15% to 18%.

All items dropped in World Tier III will now be Sacred.

All items dropped in World Tier IV will now be Ancestral.

Item rarity drop chances have been adjusted. After level 28, the majority (~80%) of gear dropped that is not legendary will be rare. Additionally, chances to drop legendary items now scales more after reaching Level 50.

Item Power now increases every 5 levels after 50 instead of on a linear scale.





Cold Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Cold Resistance increased by 4%.

Cold Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Cold Resistance increased by 4%. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Cold Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Cold Resistance increased by 6%.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

Fire Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Fire Resistance increased by 4%.

Experience gained increased by 5%.

Fire Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Fire Resistance increased by 6%.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

Lighting Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Lightning Resistance increased by 4%.

Experience gained increased by 5%.

Lighting Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Lightning Resistance increased by 6%.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

Poison Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Poison Resistance increased by 4%.

Experience gained increased by 5%.

Poison Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Poison Resistance increased by 6%.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

Shadow Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Shadow Resistance increased by 4%.

Experience gained increased by 5%.

Shadow Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Shadow Resistance increased by 6%.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

Armor increased by 300, Thorns increased by 150.

Experience gained increased by 5%.

Armor increased by 500, Thorns increased by 250.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

Maximum Life increased by 10%.

Experience gained increased by 5%.

Maximum Life increased by 20%.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

Overpower damage increased by 7%, Vulnerable damage increased by 7%.

Experience gained increased by 5%.

Overpower damage increased by 15%, Vulnerable damage increased by 15%.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

Critical Strike Chance increased by 4%, Critical strike damage increased by 25%.

Experience gained increased by 5%.

Critical Strike Chance increased by 6%, Critical strike damage increased by 35%.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

speed increased by 7%, Lucky hit increased by 7%.

Experience gained increased by 5%.

speed increased by 15%, Lucky hit increased by 15%.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

Resource cost reduced by 15%, Maximum Resource increased by 10.

Experience gained increased by 5%.

Resource cost reduced by 30%, Maximum Resource increased by 25.

Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Holy Bolts



After killing an enemy, holy bolts fire from the corpse of that enemy.

After killing an enemy, holy bolts fire from the corpse of that enemy. Experience gained is increased by 6%.

After killing an enemy, increase Movement Speed by 3% for 5 seconds, this effect stacks up to 15 times.

Experience gained is increased by 6%.

now denotes the bonus Critical Strike Chance based on Movement Speed in the Item's tooltip, instead of as a buff on the buff bar.

A new option for camera to zoom further out has been added in the Graphics Options section of the Settings menu.

Crafting materials now have rarities associated with them.

New notifications related to the expiration of migrated Seasonal stashes has been added.

Search through your Stash now supports filtering by Item Power.

‘Drop item' can now be used when selecting Ctrl+Click on Keyboard.

The Skill Tree can now be navigated with the D-pad on controller.

There is now a pop-up on the HUD when picking up materials.

Miscellaneous changes made to improve overall readability throughout the game.

Players who earned a Seal of the Worthy for a given week in the Gauntlet now have a 100% chance of being rewarded a Unique Item.

Mutterlock chests now additionally drop 500 obols.

World Tier III



Light's Watch

Light's Watch Zenith

Belfry Zakara

Earthen Wound

Faceless Shrine

Light's Refuge

Forgotten Ruins

Renegade's Retreat

Sepulcher Of the Forsworn

Tomb of the Saints

Garan Hold

Jalal's Vigil

Sarat's Lair

Betrayers Row

Champions Demise

Shifting City

Dead Man's Dredge

Forbidden City

Hallowed Ossuary

Kor Dragan Barracks

Mercy's Reach

Rimescar Cavern

Ritual Tower

Sanguine Chapel

Akkhan's Grasp

Bastion of Faith

Blind Burrows

Endless Gate

Fetid Mausoleum

Ghoa Ruins

Heathens Keep

Leviathan's Maw

Maugan's Works

Serpents Lair

Steadfast Barracks

Collapsed Vault

Conclave

Crusaders Cathedral

Deserted Underpass

Inferno

Prison of Caldeum

Renegades Retreat

Shivta Ruins

Sirocco Caverns

Uldur's Cave

Yshari Sanctum

Aldurwood

Broken Bulwark

Flooded Depths

Howling Warren

Lubans Rest

Mariners Refuge

Oldstones

Underroot

Vault of The Forsaken

Wretched Delve

Betrayer's Row

Bloodsoaked Crag

Buried Halls

Carrion Fields

Charnel House

Guulrahn Canals

Komdor Temple

Path of the Blind

Whispering Vault

Traversal skills—such as and —can now have their distance determined by how far the analog stick on the controller is deflected. This will enable players on controller to have better control on the range for these abilities, improving parity with Mouse and Keyboard play.

More skills will now appear more visually powerful as the skill gains power. Additionally, existing visual scaling has been improved.

Experience rewards from completing Dungeon Events have been increased.

Damage over time effects will no longer interrupt channeled skills.

Channel times for interactable objects, such as picking up Bloodstones or activating switches, have been adjusted from various times of 1-2 seconds down to .75 seconds.

Legendary Items and Unique Items can now be traded. This only includes unaltered items. Imprinting, Enchanting, Tempering, or Masterworking an item will bind it your account.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Screen reader did not identify check marks in the Challenge Menu.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce various pieces of information in the Clan Menu.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce Stats and Skill Used text in the Hall of Fallen heroes.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce currency types in the Character panel.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce anything in the Stash Search input field.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not identify the text in the Party Invitation request Pop up.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader could malfunction when switching tabs in the Renown page.

Fixed an issue where did not benefit from bonus Barrier Generation sources.

Fixed an issue where cast by Madawc with would not stun with the Supreme Upgrade enabled.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the did not denote that the damage bonus is multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where the Glyph did not fully give bonus damage to all Earthquake effects.

Fixed an issue where some non-skill damage effects, such as or , could grant stacks of .

Fixed an issue where the legendary could occasionally stop functioning properly.

Fixed an issue where the bonus damage from the passive was additive instead of multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where was not displaying decimal values for its duration when affected by the passive.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the bonus could apply twice.

Fixed an issue where and could attack in place instead of attempting to path the player.

Fixed an issue where would not heal the player or properly regenerate Spirit when equipped with the .

Fixed an issue where the Fortify values generated by was using Base Life instead of Maximum Life.

Fixed an issue where the multiplicative damage from the Glyph did apply for passive attacks from companions.

Fixed an issue where the bonus from the Legendary Paragon Node, which should only trigger from damage, could be triggered when enemies were made Vulnerable by .

Fixed an issue where the bonus Movement speed from was not active while in town.

Fixed an issue where the was granting lower Maximum Essence per minion than intended.

Fixed an issue where a Golem attack initiated right after dismounting wouldn't complete.

Fixed an issue where always granted extra Critical Strike Chance instead of just on injured targets.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the passive did not denote increased chill amount in the next rank up tooltip.

Fixed an issue where s weren't inheriting Ultimate Skill damage from the Legendary Paragon node.

Fixed an issue where Thorns damage could apply Skyhunter's Critical Strike Effect.

Fixed an issue where the Glyph Upgrade pedestal could spawn directly on top of a player if a Nightmare Dungeon was completed while casting .

Fixed an issue where the bonus damage from the and Glyphs were additive instead of multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where the passive would activate on any type of damage, instead of just cold damage.

Fixed an issue where was applying increase Critical Strike Damage to all damage types, instead of just Fire Damage.

Fixed an issue where was applying vulnerable to frozen enemies without the upgrade.

Fixed an issue where the vulnerable effect could be applied by free casts granted by the .

Fixed an issue where the effect from the could be consumed by free casts granted by the .

Fixed an issue where other players in the party could trigger the enchantment effect when far away from the Sorcerer.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus for the Glyph was additive and not multiplicative.

The tooltip for the now properly describes that it can grant both effects simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where the Mana Reduction from the only benefited for the first second of channeling the ability.

Fixed an issue where the additional from the were dealing more damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where s fired from the effect did not prioritize targeting enemies on-screen.

Fixed an issue where a player's defensive capability could prevent Fortify from being applied.

Fixed an issue where a Monster, with both affixes active, could pull the player to the new Teleporter location with the Vortex ability.

Fixed an issue where the animation for Echo of Lilith's Death from Above attack didn't sync up with the actual area of effect for the damage.

Fixed an issue where players could be damaged while using a traversal.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the did not get applied by the Barrier granted by .

Fixed an issue where sometimes enemies would not be immobilized when they should be.

Fixed an issue where would remain on the ground after the Helltide had ended.

Fixed an issue where the player could be unable to move freely when changing the World Tier and using a at the same time.

Fixed an issue where Attack Speed Magic Paragon Nodes granted less attack speed than the tooltip stated. The value now matches the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the Unstoppable effect from the could trigger when the player was higher than 35% life.

Fixed an issue where the Drowned Seahag in Mariner's Refuge could drop no loot.

Fixed an issue where the could not spawn during the Perceived Threat Quest.

Fixed an issue where using a town portal after killing Demotath during the Depths of Despair quest could block progression.

Fixed an issue where the affix preview window at the Occultist showed a fixed value instead of a range of values.

Fixed an issue where the key would not display in the key binding Menu if F8 was set as a binding.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for implied a larger area of effect than the ring actually did damage in.

For controller players that attempt to move and cast an ability but lack the resource for that ability, you will continue to move that direction until you have enough of your class's resource. At which point, you will stop moving and cast that ability. This has been fixed so that the player will stop moving even when they don't have enough resources to cast.

Fixed an issue where the damage reduction from Harlequin Crest didn't display in Character Stats while in Town or mounted.

Fixed an issue where swapping key binding presets wouldn't persist between play sessions if that was the only setting changed.

Fixed an issue where the Edgemaster’s Aspect could sometimes not appear when searching the Stash.

Fixed an issue where the 's tooltip in the Codex of Power was inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where unequipping a Paragon Board that has two unlocked Gate Nodes not connected to each other would result in other boards becoming unequipped.

Fixed an issue where powers on items that scaled with player attributes, such as the powers of or , did not properly display the scaling bonus.

Fixed various instances where some items were class-restricted when they shouldn't be.

Fixed an issue where Ancestral items could only be gambled for when the player's character was Level 73 or higher.

Various performance, stability, visual, and UI improvements.

