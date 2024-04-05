This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Tormented Bosses Will Have Their Rewards Adjusted in Season 4 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
24 seconds ago
by
Arktane
The PTR for Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.0 is well underway, and players have been delving into the variety of content to be tested. While the new systems and content have proven to be a nice change of pace for many, some players feel that the rewards from some content leave more to be desired.
One such case appears to be the new Tormented Echoes Bosses, which are supercharged level 200 versions of the ladder bosses such as Duriel, Varshan, and the new boss,
Andariel
. These Super Bosses drop a number of Legendary and Unique items, Summoning Materials for other bosses, and one very important reward - one
Resplendent Spark
for killing your first Tormented Boss. A number of players have taken issue with the rewards offered by this difficult challenge, and several have taken to social media sites and the PTR forums to address their concerns.
Reddit user Oceanfather created a post on the Diablo 4 Subreddit about this topic, mentioning the much steeper material requirement to summon the empowered bosses such as Tormented Grigiore. The problem is, when a boss is slain, they drop the same amount of
Shard of Agony
as their normal counterpart. This creates a situation where if you wish to get materials to summon Duriel or Andariel, it is currently more economical to repeatedly farm the normal, less challenging, and less rewarding version of these bosses.
Blizzard has since responded to the post, stating that there will be some degree of changes coming to the rewards of Tormented Echo Bosses.
There will be some tweaks on Tormented Echoes rewards
We currently do not know what these tweaks will be - players will just have to wait until Season 4 goes live. However, if Blizzard does increase the dropped amount of materials to summon Andariel and Duriel to a proportionate amount, then perhaps they may also proportionally increase the amount of those materials required for the Tormented versions of Andariel and Duriel as well. This would encourage facing Tormented Bosses to access the Tormented Uber Bosses while also giving a large amount of summoning opportunities for the normal versions of the Uber bosses.
