Full List Of All New Uniques - Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR
12 minutes ago
Tharid
Here are all the new Unique items coming with Diablo 4's Season 4! This list includes a first look at all new General and Class Unique items currently present on the Season 4 Public Test Realm, including the new Uber Unique,
Tyrael's Might
