Building Effective Paragon Boards Guide Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
constvnt
With Diablo 4’s first PTR now live and Season 4 just around the corner, players are experimenting with current builds and exploring new build options in anticipation of the massive changes Patch 1.4.0 will bring. We’ve put together an in-depth guide to building effective Paragon boards for those with a general understanding of the Paragon system that want to try their hand at creating their very own build.
To see the full guide to building an optimized Paragon setup, take a look at our Building Effective Paragon Boards Guide.
While Diablo 4’s Paragon system is intuitive, achieving perfectly optimized Paragon boards can be difficult. Understanding the various interactions between Glyphs and nodes and choosing the best boards for a build can seem overwhelming at first, but we’ve broken it all down to make the process more accessible. The Wowhead Building Effective Paragon Boards Guide covers Start boards, choosing the best class-specific boards, Glyph selection and placement, nodes, pathing, and additional adjustments to help you master the Paragon system.
Building Effective Paragon Boards in Diablo 4
What build are you working on with your PTR character? Let us know in the comments below!
