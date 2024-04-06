This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Profane Mindcage - New Helltide Elixir in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
Drapez
Fresh from our trove of Season 4 PTR datamining, comes a new Rare Elixir with a very unique effect, the Profane Mindcage.
The Mindcage increases the Helltide Monster Level by 10 as well as the Abberrant Cinder drop rate and the amount of threat gained. So, theoretically, this Elixir would make Helltides more difficult; this is a welcome improvement, considering how fun the event has become with the Season 4 changes.
But that's not at all: What this Elixir might
possibly
be linked to is the most intriguing piece. While some information leads to a
Possible Iron Wolves Season 4 Theme
, this Elixir might be related to previously found new items.
While there's no direct link between the Elixir and the Iron Wolves, there are breadcrumbs. The new Helltide events feature players assisting the Iron Wolves with cleansing the land of demonic influence as well as "Wolf's Honor" reputation being received for killing certain enemies. It would make sense that these Elixirs have something to do with those events.
Further, we've
discovered reputation rewards and caches
, that subsequently would drop as rewards for completing certain events. Within this list is the
Disgusting Box
, which directly mentions the Mindcage Rare Elixir.
