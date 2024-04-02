This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Skill Tag Updates - Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 17 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has added new skill tags for many class skills in order to interact with the new itemization. They also added existing skill tags to multiple skills to open up new possibilities by adding the Core tag to various skills such as
Ball Lightning
and
Bone Spirit
.
These changes should allow for a greater variety of skill interactions, both with each other and with the new gear and affixes that have been introduced.
Barbarian
Charge
Additionally tagged as Mobility
Kick
Adds Core tag to
Kick
Leap
Additionally tagged as Mobility
Lunging Strike
Additionally tagged as Mobility
Druid
Blood Howl
Nighthowler's Aspect
Adds Shout tag to
Blood Howl
Debilitating Roar
Additionally tagged as Shout
Rabies
Additionally tagged as Chain
Shred
Additionally tagged as Mobility
Storm Strike
Additionally tagged as Chain
Trample
Additionally tagged as Mobility
Necromancer
Army of the Dead
Additionally tagged as Summoning
Bone Spirit
Additionally tagged as Core
Rogue
Barrage
Additionally tagged as Chain
Caltrops
Additionally tagged as Mobility
Dash
Additionally tagged as Mobility
Heartseeker
Adds Chain tag to
Heartseeker
Puncture
Adds Chain tag to
Puncture
Shadow Step
Additionally tagged as Mobility
Sorcerer
Ball Lightning
Additionally tagged as Core
Blizzard
Additionally tagged as Core
Chain Lightning
Additionally tagged as Chain
Firewall
Additionally tagged as Core
Meteor
Additionally tagged as Core
Spark
Adds Chain tag to
Spark
Teleport
Additionally tagged as Mobility
