Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR Tempered Affixes List - Over 350 Affixes

|Tempered Affix
|Classes
| 4.0 - 6.0% Mobility Cooldown Reduction
| All
| 5.0 - 7.0% Mobility Cooldown Reduction
| All
| 6.0 - 8.0% Mobility Cooldown Reduction
| All
| 6.0 - 8.0% Ultimate Cooldown Reduction
| All
| 7.0 - 9.0% Ultimate Cooldown Reduction
| All
| 8.0 - 10.0% Ultimate Cooldown Reduction
| All
| +16.0 - 25.0% Damage
| All
| +26.0 - 35.0% Damage
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
| All
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
| All
| +47.0 - 65.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
| All
| +47.0 - 65.0% Damage to Frozen Enemies
| All
| +57.0 - 75.0% Damage to Frozen Enemies
| All
| +62.5 - 85.0% Damage to Frozen Enemies
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage to Poisoned Enemies
| All
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage to Poisoned Enemies
| All
| +47.0 - 65.0% Damage to Poisoned Enemies
| All
| +26.0 - 35.0% Vulnerable Damage
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Vulnerable Damage
| All
| +41.5 - 55.0% Vulnerable Damage
| All
| +26.0 - 35.0% Cold Damage
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Cold Damage
| All
| +41.5 - 55.0% Cold Damage
| All
| +26.0 - 35.0% Fire Damage
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Fire Damage
| All
| +41.5 - 55.0% Fire Damage
| All
| +26.0 - 35.0% Lightning Damage
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Lightning Damage
| All
| +41.5 - 55.0% Lightning Damage
| All
| +26.0 - 35.0% Physical Damage
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Physical Damage
| All
| +41.5 - 55.0% Physical Damage
| All
| +26.0 - 35.0% Poison Damage
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Poison Damage
| All
| +41.5 - 55.0% Poison Damage
| All
| +26.0 - 35.0% Shadow Damage
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Shadow Damage
| All
| +41.5 - 55.0% Shadow Damage
| All
| +47.0 - 65.0% Damage to Close Enemies
| All
| +57.0 - 75.0% Damage to Close Enemies
| All
| +62.5 - 85.0% Damage to Close Enemies
| All
| +57.0 - 75.0% Damage to Distant Enemies
| All
| +62.5 - 85.0% Damage to Distant Enemies
| All
| +72.5 - 95.0% Damage to Distant Enemies
| All
| +26.0 - 35.0% Damage while Fortified
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage while Fortified
| All
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage while Fortified
| All
| +8.0 - 12.5% Crowd Control Duration
| All
| +10.5 - 15.0% Crowd Control Duration
| All
| +13.0 - 17.5% Crowd Control Duration
| All
| +15.5 - 20.0% Freeze Duration
| All
| +13.5 - 22.5% Freeze Duration
| All
| +16.0 - 25.0% Freeze Duration
| All
| +13.0 - 17.5% Immobilize Duration
| All
| +15.5 - 20.0% Immobilize Duration
| All
| +13.5 - 22.5% Immobilize Duration
| All
| +15.5 - 20.0% Stun Duration
| All
| +13.5 - 22.5% Stun Duration
| All
| +16.0 - 25.0% Stun Duration
| All
| +8.0 - 10.0% Total Armor
| All
| +8.0 - 12.5% Total Armor
| All
| +10.5 - 15.0% Total Armor
| All
| +5.5 - 7.5% Barrier Generation
| All
| +8.0 - 10.0% Barrier Generation
| All
| +8.0 - 12.5% Barrier Generation
| All
| 3.0 - 5.0% Dodge Chance
| All
| 4.0 - 6.0% Dodge Chance
| All
| 5.0 - 7.0% Dodge Chance
| All
| 8.0 - 12.5% Evade Cooldown Reduction
| All
| 10.5 - 15.0% Evade Cooldown Reduction
| All
| 13.0 - 17.5% Evade Cooldown Reduction
| All
| +65 - 93 Maximum Life
| All
| +174 - 249 Maximum Life
| All
| +353 - 504 Maximum Life
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +8.0 - 12.5% Chance to Daze for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +10.5 - 15.0% Chance to Daze for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +13.0 - 17.5% Chance to Daze for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +3,650 - 5,000 Cold Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +12,400 - 16,000 Cold Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +18,500 - 23,000 Cold Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +3,650 - 5,000 Fire Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +12,400 - 16,000 Fire Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +18,500 - 23,000 Fire Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +3,650 - 5,000 Lightning Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +12,400 - 16,000 Lightning Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +18,500 - 23,000 Lightning Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +3,650 - 5,000 Physical Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +12,400 - 16,000 Physical Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +18,500 - 23,000 Physical Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +3,650 - 5,000 Poison Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +12,400 - 16,000 Poison Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +18,500 - 23,000 Poison Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +3,650 - 5,000 Shadow Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +12,400 - 16,000 Shadow Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +18,500 - 23,000 Shadow Damage
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +8.0 - 12.5% Chance to Freeze for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +10.5 - 15.0% Chance to Freeze for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +13.0 - 17.5% Chance to Freeze for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal +161 - 217 Life
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal +431 - 580 Life
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal +873 - 1,175 Life
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +13.0 - 17.5% Chance to Immobilize for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +15.5 - 20.0% Chance to Immobilize for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +13.5 - 22.5% Chance to Immobilize for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore +8.0 - 10.0% Primary Resource
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore +8.0 - 12.5% Primary Resource
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore +10.5 - 15.0% Primary Resource
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +16.0 - 25.0% Chance to Slow for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +18.5 - 27.5% Chance to Slow for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +21.0 - 30.0% Chance to Slow for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +8.0 - 12.5% Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +10.5 - 15.0% Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds
| All
| Lucky Hit: Up to a +13.0 - 17.5% Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds
| All
| +26.5 - 40.0% Cold Resistance
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Cold Resistance
| All
| +36.5 - 50.0% Cold Resistance
| All
| +26.5 - 40.0% Fire Resistance
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Fire Resistance
| All
| +36.5 - 50.0% Fire Resistance
| All
| +26.5 - 40.0% Lightning Resistance
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Lightning Resistance
| All
| +36.5 - 50.0% Lightning Resistance
| All
| +26.5 - 40.0% Poison Resistance
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Poison Resistance
| All
| +36.5 - 50.0% Poison Resistance
| All
| +26.5 - 40.0% Shadow Resistance
| All
| +31.5 - 45.0% Shadow Resistance
| All
| +36.5 - 50.0% Shadow Resistance
| All
| 6.0 - 8.0% Resource Cost Reduction
| All
| 7.0 - 9.0% Resource Cost Reduction
| All
| 8.0 - 10.0% Resource Cost Reduction
| All
| 6.0 - 8.0% Resource Generation
| All
| 8.0 - 10.0% Resource Generation
| All
| 8.0 - 12.5% Resource Generation
| All
| +99 - 155 Thorns
| All
| +265 - 414 Thorns
| All
| +537 - 840 Thorns
| All
| +7.0 - 9.0% Thorns while Fortified
| All
| +8.0 - 10.0% Thorns while Fortified
| All
| +9.0 - 11.0% Thorns while Fortified
| All
| +13.0 - 17.5% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
| All
| +15.5 - 20.0% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
| All
| +13.5 - 22.5% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
| All
| +5.5 - 7.5% Movement Speed
| All
| +8.0 - 10.0% Movement Speed
| All
| +8.0 - 12.5% Movement Speed
| All
| +300.0 - 400.0% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
| All
| +400.0 - 500.0% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
| All
| +500.0 - 600.0% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
| All
| Casting Ultimate Skills Restores +26 - 35 Primary Resource
| All
| Casting Ultimate Skills Restores +36 - 45 Primary Resource
| All
|Tempered Affix
|Classes
| 13.0 - 17.5% Call of the Ancients Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 15.5 - 20.0% Call of the Ancients Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 13.5 - 22.5% Call of the Ancients Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 4.0 - 6.0% Challenging Shout Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 5.0 - 7.0% Challenging Shout Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 6.0 - 8.0% Challenging Shout Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 6.0 - 8.0% Charge Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 7.0 - 9.0% Charge Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 10.0% Charge Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 10.0% Death Blow Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 12.5% Death Blow Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 10.5 - 15.0% Death Blow Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 15.5 - 20.0% Ground Stomp Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 13.0 - 17.5% Ground Stomp Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 10.5 - 15.0% Ground Stomp Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 13.0 - 17.5% Iron Maelstrom Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 15.5 - 20.0% Iron Maelstrom Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 13.5 - 22.5% Iron Maelstrom Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 6.0 - 8.0% Iron Skin Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 7.0 - 9.0% Iron Skin Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 10.0% Iron Skin Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 10.0% Kick Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 12.5% Kick Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 10.5 - 15.0% Kick Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 6.0 - 8.0% Leap Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 7.0 - 9.0% Leap Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 10.0% Leap Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 10.0% Rupture Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 12.5% Rupture Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 10.5 - 15.0% Rupture Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 10.5 - 15.0% Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 13.0 - 17.5% Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 15.5 - 20.0% Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 10.0% War Cry Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 9.0 - 11.0% War Cry Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 12.5% War Cry Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 10.0% Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 12.5% Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 10.5 - 15.0% Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 4.0 - 6.0% Brawling Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 5.0 - 7.0% Brawling Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 6.0 - 8.0% Brawling Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 5.5 - 7.5% Weapon Mastery Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 10.0% Weapon Mastery Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| 8.0 - 12.5% Weapon Mastery Cooldown Reduction
| Barbarian
| +41.5 - 55.0% Physical Damage Over Time
| Barbarian
| +47.0 - 65.0% Physical Damage Over Time
| Barbarian
| +57.0 - 75.0% Physical Damage Over Time
| Barbarian
| +57.0 - 75.0% Charge Damage
| Barbarian
| +62.5 - 85.0% Charge Damage
| Barbarian
| +72.5 - 95.0% Charge Damage
| Barbarian
| +62.5 - 85.0% Death Blow Damage
| Barbarian
| +72.5 - 95.0% Death Blow Damage
| Barbarian
| +82.5 - 105.0% Death Blow Damage
| Barbarian
| +62.5 - 85.0% Dust Devil Damage
| Barbarian
| +72.5 - 95.0% Dust Devil Damage
| Barbarian
| +82.5 - 105.0% Dust Devil Damage
| Barbarian
| +62.5 - 85.0% Earthquake Damage
| Barbarian
| +72.5 - 95.0% Earthquake Damage
| Barbarian
| +82.5 - 105.0% Earthquake Damage
| Barbarian
| +219.0 - 300.0% Ground Stomp Damage
| Barbarian
| +235.0 - 325.0% Ground Stomp Damage
| Barbarian
| +251.0 - 350.0% Ground Stomp Damage
| Barbarian
| +98.5 - 130.0% Damage while Iron Maelstrom is Active
| Barbarian
| +108.5 - 140.0% Damage while Iron Maelstrom is Active
| Barbarian
| +114.0 - 150.0% Damage while Iron Maelstrom is Active
| Barbarian
| +114.0 - 150.0% Kick Damage
| Barbarian
| +129.5 - 170.0% Kick Damage
| Barbarian
| +144.5 - 185.0% Kick Damage
| Barbarian
| +114.0 - 150.0% Leap Damage
| Barbarian
| +129.5 - 170.0% Leap Damage
| Barbarian
| +144.5 - 185.0% Leap Damage
| Barbarian
| +62.5 - 85.0% Rupture Damage
| Barbarian
| +72.5 - 95.0% Rupture Damage
| Barbarian
| +82.5 - 105.0% Rupture Damage
| Barbarian
| +187.0 - 250.0% Steel Grasp Damage
| Barbarian
| +203.0 - 275.0% Steel Grasp Damage
| Barbarian
| +219.0 - 300.0% Steel Grasp Damage
| Barbarian
| +26.0 - 35.0% Damage while Berserking is Active
| Barbarian
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage while Berserking is Active
| Barbarian
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage while Berserking is Active
| Barbarian
| +47.0 - 65.0% Damage while War Cry is Active
| Barbarian
| +57.0 - 75.0% Damage while War Cry is Active
| Barbarian
| +62.5 - 85.0% Damage while War Cry is Active
| Barbarian
| +62.5 - 85.0% Damage while Wrath of the Berserker is Active
| Barbarian
| +72.5 - 95.0% Damage while Wrath of the Berserker is Active
| Barbarian
| +82.5 - 105.0% Damage while Wrath of the Berserker is Active
| Barbarian
| +26.0 - 35.0% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
| Barbarian
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
| Barbarian
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
| Barbarian
| +26.0 - 35.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
| Barbarian
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
| Barbarian
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
| Barbarian
| +26.0 - 35.0% Berserking Duration
| Barbarian
| +26.5 - 40.0% Berserking Duration
| Barbarian
| +31.5 - 45.0% Berserking Duration
| Barbarian
| +18.5 - 27.5% Dust Devil Duration
| Barbarian
| +21.0 - 30.0% Dust Devil Duration
| Barbarian
| +23.5 - 32.5% Dust Devil Duration
| Barbarian
| +18.5 - 27.5% Earthquake Duration
| Barbarian
| +21.0 - 30.0% Earthquake Duration
| Barbarian
| +23.5 - 32.5% Earthquake Duration
| Barbarian
| +21.0 - 30.0% Flay Duration
| Barbarian
| +23.5 - 32.5% Flay Duration
| Barbarian
| +26.0 - 35.0% Flay Duration
| Barbarian
| +28.5 - 37.5% Frenzy Duration
| Barbarian
| +26.5 - 40.0% Frenzy Duration
| Barbarian
| +29.0 - 42.5% Frenzy Duration
| Barbarian
| +219.0 - 300.0% Kick Effect
| Barbarian
| +235.0 - 325.0% Kick Effect
| Barbarian
| +251.0 - 350.0% Kick Effect
| Barbarian
| +26.5 - 40.0% Steel Grasp Duration
| Barbarian
| +29.0 - 42.5% Steel Grasp Duration
| Barbarian
| +31.5 - 45.0% Steel Grasp Duration
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Concussion
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Counteroffensive
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Defensive Stance
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Imposing Presence
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Outburst
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Pressure Point
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Raid Leader
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Wallop
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Endless Fury
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Expose Vulnerability
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Duelist
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Heavy Handed
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Slaying Strike
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Martial Vigor
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Tough as Nails
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Brute Force
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Guttural Yell
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Furious Impulse
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to Invigorating Fury
| Barbarian
| +1 to Pit Fighter
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 to No Mercy
| Barbarian
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Dust Devil Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Barbarian
| +15.5 - 20.0% Chance for Dust Devil Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Barbarian
| +13.5 - 22.5% Chance for Dust Devil Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Barbarian
| +8.0 - 12.5% Lunging Strike Range
| Barbarian
| +10.5 - 15.0% Lunging Strike Range
| Barbarian
| +13.0 - 17.5% Lunging Strike Range
| Barbarian
| +8.0 - 12.5% Resource Generation with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
| Barbarian
| +13.0 - 17.5% Resource Generation with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
| Barbarian
| +8.0 - 12.5% Resource Generation with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
| Barbarian
| +13.0 - 17.5% Resource Generation with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
| Barbarian
| +8.0 - 12.5% Resource Generation with Dual-Wielded Weapons
| Barbarian
| +13.0 - 17.5% Resource Generation with Dual-Wielded Weapons
| Barbarian
| +16.0 - 25.0% Death Blow Size
| Barbarian
| +21.0 - 30.0% Death Blow Size
| Barbarian
| +13.0 - 17.5% Double Swing Size
| Barbarian
| +13.5 - 22.5% Double Swing Size
| Barbarian
| +16.0 - 25.0% Dust Devil Size
| Barbarian
| +21.0 - 30.0% Dust Devil Size
| Barbarian
| +16.0 - 25.0% Earthquake Size
| Barbarian
| +21.0 - 30.0% Earthquake Size
| Barbarian
| +26.0 - 35.0% Ground Stomp Size
| Barbarian
| +26.5 - 40.0% Ground Stomp Size
| Barbarian
| +13.0 - 17.5% Hammer of the Ancients Size
| Barbarian
| +13.5 - 22.5% Hammer of the Ancients Size
| Barbarian
| +26.5 - 40.0% Leap Size
| Barbarian
| +31.5 - 45.0% Leap Size
| Barbarian
| +13.0 - 17.5% Rend Size
| Barbarian
| +13.5 - 22.5% Rend Size
| Barbarian
| +16.0 - 25.0% Rupture Size
| Barbarian
| +21.0 - 30.0% Rupture Size
| Barbarian
| +13.0 - 17.5% Upheaval Size
| Barbarian
| +13.5 - 22.5% Upheaval Size
| Barbarian
| +13.0 - 17.5% Whirlwind Size
| Barbarian
| +13.5 - 22.5% Whirlwind Size
| Barbarian
| Bash Cleaves for +62.5 - 85.0% Damage
| Barbarian
| Bash Cleaves for +82.5 - 105.0% Damage
| Barbarian
| +31.5 - 45.0% Chance for Lunging Strike Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Barbarian
| +41.5 - 55.0% Chance for Lunging Strike Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Barbarian
| +1 Steel Grasp Count
| Barbarian
| +1 - 2 Steel Grasp Count
| Barbarian
| +0 - 1 Upheaval Count
| Barbarian
| +1 Upheaval Count
| Barbarian
| 15.5 - 20.0% Basic Resource Generation
| Barbarian, Necromancer
| 16.0 - 25.0% Basic Resource Generation
| Barbarian, Necromancer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
| +62.5 - 85.0% Damage when Swapping Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
| +72.5 - 95.0% Damage when Swapping Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
| +82.5 - 105.0% Damage when Swapping Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
|Tempered Affix
|Classes
| +13.5 - 22.5% Ravens Attack Speed
| Druid
| +16.0 - 25.0% Ravens Attack Speed
| Druid
| +18.5 - 27.5% Ravens Attack Speed
| Druid
| +8.0 - 12.5% Wolves Attack Speed
| Druid
| +13.0 - 17.5% Wolves Attack Speed
| Druid
| +7.0 - 9.0% Werewolf Attack Speed
| Druid
| +8.0 - 10.0% Werewolf Attack Speed
| Druid
| +9.0 - 11.0% Werewolf Attack Speed
| Druid
| 6.0 - 8.0% Blood Howl Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 7.0 - 9.0% Blood Howl Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 10.0% Blood Howl Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 10.0% Boulder Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 12.5% Boulder Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 10.5 - 15.0% Boulder Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 10.5 - 15.0% Cyclone Armor Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 13.0 - 17.5% Cyclone Armor Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 15.5 - 20.0% Cyclone Armor Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 4.0 - 6.0% Debilitating Roar Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 5.0 - 7.0% Debilitating Roar Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 6.0 - 8.0% Debilitating Roar Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 6.0 - 8.0% Earthen Bulwark Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 7.0 - 9.0% Earthen Bulwark Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 10.0% Earthen Bulwark Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 10.0% Hurricane Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 12.5% Hurricane Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 10.5 - 15.0% Hurricane Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 10.0% Poison Creeper Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 12.5% Poison Creeper Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 10.5 - 15.0% Poison Creeper Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 10.0% Rabies Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 12.5% Rabies Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 10.5 - 15.0% Rabies Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 10.5 - 15.0% Ravens Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 13.0 - 17.5% Ravens Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 15.5 - 20.0% Ravens Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 6.0 - 8.0% Trample Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 7.0 - 9.0% Trample Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 10.0% Trample Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 18.5 - 27.5% Wolves Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 21.0 - 30.0% Wolves Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 23.5 - 32.5% Wolves Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 5.5 - 7.5% Companion Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 10.0% Companion Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 8.0 - 12.5% Companion Cooldown Reduction
| Druid
| 2.5 - 4.0% Shred Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| 3.0 - 5.0% Shred Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| 4.0 - 6.0% Shred Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| +2.5 - 4.0% Earth Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| +3.0 - 5.0% Earth Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| +4.0 - 6.0% Earth Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| +2.5 - 4.0% Storm Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| +3.0 - 5.0% Storm Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| +4.0 - 6.0% Storm Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| +2.5 - 4.0% Werewolf Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| +3.0 - 5.0% Werewolf Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| +4.0 - 6.0% Werewolf Critical Strike Chance
| Druid
| +57.0 - 75.0% Boulder Damage
| Druid
| +62.5 - 85.0% Boulder Damage
| Druid
| +72.5 - 95.0% Boulder Damage
| Druid
| +98.5 - 130.0% Cataclysm Damage
| Druid
| +108.5 - 140.0% Cataclysm Damage
| Druid
| +114.0 - 150.0% Cataclysm Damage
| Druid
| +187.0 - 250.0% Cyclone Armor Damage
| Druid
| +203.0 - 275.0% Cyclone Armor Damage
| Druid
| +219.0 - 300.0% Cyclone Armor Damage
| Druid
| +114.0 - 150.0% Hurricane Damage
| Druid
| +129.5 - 170.0% Hurricane Damage
| Druid
| +144.5 - 185.0% Hurricane Damage
| Druid
| +98.5 - 130.0% Lacerate Damage
| Druid
| +108.5 - 140.0% Lacerate Damage
| Druid
| +114.0 - 150.0% Lacerate Damage
| Druid
| +62.5 - 85.0% Lightning Bolt Damage
| Druid
| +72.5 - 95.0% Lightning Bolt Damage
| Druid
| +82.5 - 105.0% Lightning Bolt Damage
| Druid
| +114.0 - 150.0% Poison Creeper Damage
| Druid
| +129.5 - 170.0% Poison Creeper Damage
| Druid
| +144.5 - 185.0% Poison Creeper Damage
| Druid
| +114.0 - 150.0% Rabies Damage
| Druid
| +129.5 - 170.0% Rabies Damage
| Druid
| +144.5 - 185.0% Rabies Damage
| Druid
| +114.0 - 150.0% Ravens Damage
| Druid
| +129.5 - 170.0% Ravens Damage
| Druid
| +144.5 - 185.0% Ravens Damage
| Druid
| +114.0 - 150.0% Trample Damage
| Druid
| +129.5 - 170.0% Trample Damage
| Druid
| +144.5 - 185.0% Trample Damage
| Druid
| +62.5 - 85.0% Wolves Damage
| Druid
| +72.5 - 95.0% Wolves Damage
| Druid
| +82.5 - 105.0% Wolves Damage
| Druid
| +57.0 - 75.0% Companion Damage
| Druid
| +62.5 - 85.0% Companion Damage
| Druid
| +72.5 - 95.0% Companion Damage
| Druid
| +26.0 - 35.0% Earth Damage
| Druid
| +31.5 - 45.0% Earth Damage
| Druid
| +41.5 - 55.0% Earth Damage
| Druid
| +26.0 - 35.0% Storm Damage
| Druid
| +31.5 - 45.0% Storm Damage
| Druid
| +41.5 - 55.0% Storm Damage
| Druid
| +8.0 - 10.0% Debilitating Roar Duration
| Druid
| +8.0 - 12.5% Debilitating Roar Duration
| Druid
| +10.5 - 15.0% Debilitating Roar Duration
| Druid
| +10.5 - 15.0% Earthen Bulwark Duration
| Druid
| +13.0 - 17.5% Earthen Bulwark Duration
| Druid
| +15.5 - 20.0% Earthen Bulwark Duration
| Druid
| +15.5 - 20.0% Grizzly Rage Duration
| Druid
| +13.5 - 22.5% Grizzly Rage Duration
| Druid
| +16.0 - 25.0% Grizzly Rage Duration
| Druid
| +28.5 - 37.5% Hurricane Duration
| Druid
| +26.5 - 40.0% Hurricane Duration
| Druid
| +29.0 - 42.5% Hurricane Duration
| Druid
| +8.0 - 12.5% Lacerate Duration
| Druid
| +10.5 - 15.0% Lacerate Duration
| Druid
| +13.0 - 17.5% Lacerate Duration
| Druid
| +28.5 - 37.5% Lightning Storm Duration
| Druid
| +26.5 - 40.0% Lightning Storm Duration
| Druid
| +29.0 - 42.5% Lightning Storm Duration
| Druid
| +26.5 - 40.0% Petrify Duration
| Druid
| +31.5 - 45.0% Petrify Duration
| Druid
| +36.5 - 50.0% Petrify Duration
| Druid
| +13.0 - 17.5% Poison Creeper Duration
| Druid
| +15.5 - 20.0% Poison Creeper Duration
| Druid
| +13.5 - 22.5% Poison Creeper Duration
| Druid
| +28.5 - 37.5% Rabies Duration
| Druid
| +26.5 - 40.0% Rabies Duration
| Druid
| +29.0 - 42.5% Rabies Duration
| Druid
| +2.5 - 4.0% Earth Lucky Hit Chance
| Druid
| +3.0 - 5.0% Earth Lucky Hit Chance
| Druid
| +4.0 - 6.0% Earth Lucky Hit Chance
| Druid
| +47.0 - 65.0% Werebear Overpower Damage
| Druid
| +57.0 - 75.0% Werebear Overpower Damage
| Druid
| +62.5 - 85.0% Werebear Overpower Damage
| Druid
| +47.0 - 65.0% Earth Overpower Damage
| Druid
| +57.0 - 75.0% Earth Overpower Damage
| Druid
| +62.5 - 85.0% Earth Overpower Damage
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Stone Guard
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Safeguard
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Clarity
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Nature's Reach
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Nature's Reach
| Druid
| +1 to Nature's Reach
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Wild Impulses
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Envenom
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Circle of Life
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Abundance
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Crushing Earth
| Druid
| +1 to Crushing Earth
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Resonance
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Defiance
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Defiance
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Natural Disaster
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Quickshift
| Druid
| +1 to Iron Fur
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Digitigrade Gait
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Call of the Wild
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Nature's Resolve
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Quickshift
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Quickshift
| Druid
| +1 - 2 to Toxic Claws
| Druid
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +15.5 - 20.0% Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +13.5 - 22.5% Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Earth Spike Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Earth Spike Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Earth Spike Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Wind Shear Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Wind Shear Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Wind Shear Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Druid
| Casting Wrath Skills Restores +6 - 10 Primary Resource
| Druid
| Casting Wrath Skills Restores +8 - 12 Primary Resource
| Druid
| Casting Wrath Skills Restores +10 - 14 Primary Resource
| Druid
| +26.5 - 40.0% Cyclone Armor Size
| Druid
| +31.5 - 45.0% Cyclone Armor Size
| Druid
| +26.5 - 40.0% Hurricane Size
| Druid
| +31.5 - 45.0% Hurricane Size
| Druid
| +23.5 - 32.5% Maul Size
| Druid
| +28.5 - 37.5% Maul Size
| Druid
| +13.0 - 17.5% Pulverize Size
| Druid
| +13.5 - 22.5% Pulverize Size
| Druid
| +26.5 - 40.0% Ravens Size
| Druid
| +31.5 - 45.0% Ravens Size
| Druid
|Tempered Affix
|Classes
| +7.0 - 9.0% Minion Attack Speed
| Necromancer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Minion Attack Speed
| Necromancer
| +9.0 - 11.0% Minion Attack Speed
| Necromancer
| +7.0 - 9.0% Blood Attack Speed
| Necromancer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Blood Attack Speed
| Necromancer
| +9.0 - 11.0% Blood Attack Speed
| Necromancer
| 4.0 - 6.0% Blood Mist Cooldown Reduction
| Necromancer
| 5.0 - 7.0% Blood Mist Cooldown Reduction
| Necromancer
| 6.0 - 8.0% Blood Mist Cooldown Reduction
| Necromancer
| 13.0 - 17.5% Golem Cooldown Reduction
| Necromancer
| 15.5 - 20.0% Golem Cooldown Reduction
| Necromancer
| 16.0 - 25.0% Golem Cooldown Reduction
| Necromancer
| +2.5 - 4.0% Bone Critical Strike Chance
| Necromancer
| +3.0 - 5.0% Bone Critical Strike Chance
| Necromancer
| +4.0 - 6.0% Bone Critical Strike Chance
| Necromancer
| +47.0 - 65.0% Bone Critical Strike Damage
| Necromancer
| +57.0 - 75.0% Bone Critical Strike Damage
| Necromancer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Bone Critical Strike Damage
| Necromancer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
| Necromancer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
| Necromancer
| +47.0 - 65.0% Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
| Necromancer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Shadow Damage Over Time
| Necromancer
| +47.0 - 65.0% Shadow Damage Over Time
| Necromancer
| +57.0 - 75.0% Shadow Damage Over Time
| Necromancer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Golems Damage
| Necromancer
| +72.5 - 95.0% Golems Damage
| Necromancer
| +82.5 - 105.0% Golems Damage
| Necromancer
| +47.0 - 65.0% Skeletal Mages Damage
| Necromancer
| +57.0 - 75.0% Skeletal Mages Damage
| Necromancer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Skeletal Mages Damage
| Necromancer
| +88.0 - 115.0% Bone Spirit Damage
| Necromancer
| +98.0 - 125.0% Bone Spirit Damage
| Necromancer
| +103.5 - 135.0% Bone Spirit Damage
| Necromancer
| +57.0 - 75.0% Corpse Explosion Damage
| Necromancer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Corpse Explosion Damage
| Necromancer
| +72.5 - 95.0% Corpse Explosion Damage
| Necromancer
| +187.0 - 250.0% Corpse Tendrils Damage
| Necromancer
| +203.0 - 275.0% Corpse Tendrils Damage
| Necromancer
| +219.0 - 300.0% Corpse Tendrils Damage
| Necromancer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Desecrated Ground Damage
| Necromancer
| +72.5 - 95.0% Desecrated Ground Damage
| Necromancer
| +82.5 - 105.0% Desecrated Ground Damage
| Necromancer
| +82.5 - 105.0% Iron Maiden Damage
| Necromancer
| +88.0 - 115.0% Iron Maiden Damage
| Necromancer
| +98.0 - 125.0% Iron Maiden Damage
| Necromancer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Blood Damage
| Necromancer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Blood Damage
| Necromancer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Blood Damage
| Necromancer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Bone Damage
| Necromancer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Bone Damage
| Necromancer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Bone Damage
| Necromancer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Darkness Damage
| Necromancer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Darkness Damage
| Necromancer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Darkness Damage
| Necromancer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Macabre Damage
| Necromancer
| +72.5 - 95.0% Macabre Damage
| Necromancer
| +82.5 - 105.0% Macabre Damage
| Necromancer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Summoning Damage
| Necromancer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Summoning Damage
| Necromancer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Summoning Damage
| Necromancer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage to Enemies Affected by Curse Skills
| Necromancer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage to Enemies Affected by Curse Skills
| Necromancer
| +47.0 - 65.0% Damage to Enemies Affected by Curse Skills
| Necromancer
| +28.5 - 37.5% Blood Lance Duration
| Necromancer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Blood Lance Duration
| Necromancer
| +29.0 - 42.5% Blood Lance Duration
| Necromancer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Blood Mist Duration
| Necromancer
| +8.0 - 12.5% Blood Mist Duration
| Necromancer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Blood Mist Duration
| Necromancer
| +15.5 - 20.0% Bone Storm Duration
| Necromancer
| +13.5 - 22.5% Bone Storm Duration
| Necromancer
| +16.0 - 25.0% Bone Storm Duration
| Necromancer
| +28.5 - 37.5% Corpse Tendrils Duration
| Necromancer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Corpse Tendrils Duration
| Necromancer
| +29.0 - 42.5% Corpse Tendrils Duration
| Necromancer
| +28.5 - 37.5% Reap Duration
| Necromancer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Reap Duration
| Necromancer
| +29.0 - 42.5% Reap Duration
| Necromancer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration
| Necromancer
| +29.0 - 42.5% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration
| Necromancer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration
| Necromancer
| +28.5 - 37.5% Curse Duration
| Necromancer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Curse Duration
| Necromancer
| +29.0 - 42.5% Curse Duration
| Necromancer
| +16.0 - 25.0% Blood Orb Healing
| Necromancer
| +18.5 - 27.5% Blood Orb Healing
| Necromancer
| +21.0 - 30.0% Blood Orb Healing
| Necromancer
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Blood Mist Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +28.5 - 37.5% Chance for Blood Mist Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +29.0 - 42.5% Chance for Blood Mist Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +47.0 - 65.0% Blood Overpower Damage
| Necromancer
| +57.0 - 75.0% Blood Overpower Damage
| Necromancer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Blood Overpower Damage
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Gloom
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Death's Defense
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Death's Approach
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Necrotic Carapace
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Death's Embrace
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Spiked Armor
| Necromancer
| +1 to Stand Alone
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Crippling Darkness
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Terror
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Coalesced Blood
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Imperfectly Balanced
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Compound Fracture
| Necromancer
| +1 to Golem Mastery
| Necromancer
| +1 to Skeletal Mage Mastery
| Necromancer
| +1 to Skeletal Warrior Mastery
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Rapid Ossification
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Tides of Blood
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Evulsion
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Hellbent Commander
| Necromancer
| +1 to Hewed Flesh
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Amplify Damage
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Transfusion
| Necromancer
| +1 - 2 to Drain Vitality
| Necromancer
| Golems Inherit +13.0 - 17.5% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Golems Inherit +15.5 - 20.0% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Golems Inherit +13.5 - 22.5% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Skeletal Mages Inherit +8.0 - 12.5% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Skeletal Mages Inherit +10.5 - 15.0% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Skeletal Mages Inherit +13.0 - 17.5% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Minions Inherit +5.5 - 7.5% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Minions Inherit +8.0 - 10.0% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Minions Inherit +8.0 - 12.5% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Skeletal Warriors Inherit +8.0 - 10.0% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Skeletal Warriors Inherit +8.0 - 12.5% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| Skeletal Warriors Inherit +10.5 - 15.0% of Your Thorns
| Necromancer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Bone Splinters Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Bone Splinters Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Bone Splinters Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +15.5 - 20.0% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| +13.5 - 22.5% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Necromancer
| Casting Macabre Skills Restores +9 - 15 Primary Resource
| Necromancer
| Casting Macabre Skills Restores +15 - 21 Primary Resource
| Necromancer
| +8.0 - 12.5% Resource Generation with Scythes
| Necromancer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Resource Generation with Scythes
| Necromancer
| +8.0 - 12.5% Resource Generation with Shields
| Necromancer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Resource Generation with Shields
| Necromancer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Blight Size
| Necromancer
| +13.5 - 22.5% Blight Size
| Necromancer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Blood Surge Size
| Necromancer
| +13.5 - 22.5% Blood Surge Size
| Necromancer
| +21.0 - 30.0% Bone Spirit Size
| Necromancer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Bone Spirit Size
| Necromancer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Corpse Explosion Size
| Necromancer
| +13.5 - 22.5% Corpse Explosion Size
| Necromancer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Corpse Tendrils Size
| Necromancer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Corpse Tendrils Size
| Necromancer
| +23.5 - 32.5% Decompose Size
| Necromancer
| +28.5 - 37.5% Decompose Size
| Necromancer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Decrepify Size
| Necromancer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Decrepify Size
| Necromancer
| +23.5 - 32.5% Hemorrhage Size
| Necromancer
| +28.5 - 37.5% Hemorrhage Size
| Necromancer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Iron Maiden Size
| Necromancer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Iron Maiden Size
| Necromancer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Sever Size
| Necromancer
| +13.5 - 22.5% Sever Size
| Necromancer
| +21.0 - 30.0% Blight Effect
| Necromancer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Blight Effect
| Necromancer
| +36.5 - 50.0% Chance for Hemorrhage to Form Blood Orbs
| Necromancer
| +52.0 - 70.0% Chance for Hemorrhage to Form Blood Orbs
| Necromancer
| 15.5 - 20.0% Basic Resource Generation
| Barbarian, Necromancer
| 16.0 - 25.0% Basic Resource Generation
| Barbarian, Necromancer
|Tempered Affix
|Classes
| +7.0 - 9.0% Cutthroat Attack Speed
| Rogue
| +8.0 - 10.0% Cutthroat Attack Speed
| Rogue
| +9.0 - 11.0% Cutthroat Attack Speed
| Rogue
| 13.0 - 17.5% Caltrops Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 15.5 - 20.0% Caltrops Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 16.0 - 25.0% Caltrops Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 6.0 - 8.0% Concealment Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 7.0 - 9.0% Concealment Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 8.0 - 10.0% Concealment Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 10.5 - 15.0% Dark Shroud Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 13.0 - 17.5% Dark Shroud Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 15.5 - 20.0% Dark Shroud Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 6.0 - 8.0% Dash Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 7.0 - 9.0% Dash Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 8.0 - 10.0% Dash Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 8.0 - 10.0% Poison Trap Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 8.0 - 12.5% Poison Trap Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 10.5 - 15.0% Poison Trap Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 6.0 - 8.0% Shadow Step Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 7.0 - 9.0% Shadow Step Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 8.0 - 10.0% Shadow Step Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 10.5 - 15.0% Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 13.0 - 17.5% Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 15.5 - 20.0% Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 4.0 - 6.0% Agility Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 5.0 - 7.0% Agility Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 6.0 - 8.0% Agility Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 5.5 - 7.5% Imbuement Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 8.0 - 10.0% Imbuement Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 8.0 - 12.5% Imbuement Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 6.0 - 8.0% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 7.0 - 9.0% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 8.0 - 10.0% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 5.5 - 7.5% Trap Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 8.0 - 10.0% Trap Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| 8.0 - 12.5% Trap Cooldown Reduction
| Rogue
| Traps Arm 0.2 - 0.4 Seconds Faster
| Rogue
| Traps Arm 0.3 - 0.5 Seconds Faster
| Rogue
| Traps Arm 0.4 - 0.6 Seconds Faster
| Rogue
| +2.5 - 4.0% Cutthroat Critical Strike Chance
| Rogue
| +3.0 - 5.0% Cutthroat Critical Strike Chance
| Rogue
| +4.0 - 6.0% Cutthroat Critical Strike Chance
| Rogue
| +2.5 - 4.0% Marksman Critical Strike Chance
| Rogue
| +3.0 - 5.0% Marksman Critical Strike Chance
| Rogue
| +4.0 - 6.0% Marksman Critical Strike Chance
| Rogue
| +2.5 - 4.0% Shock Critical Strike Chance
| Sorcerer
| +3.0 - 5.0% Shock Critical Strike Chance
| Sorcerer
| +4.0 - 6.0% Shock Critical Strike Chance
| Sorcerer
| +47.0 - 65.0% Cutthroat Critical Strike Damage
| Rogue
| +57.0 - 75.0% Cutthroat Critical Strike Damage
| Rogue
| +62.5 - 85.0% Cutthroat Critical Strike Damage
| Rogue
| +47.0 - 65.0% Marksman Critical Strike Damage
| Rogue
| +57.0 - 75.0% Marksman Critical Strike Damage
| Rogue
| +62.5 - 85.0% Marksman Critical Strike Damage
| Rogue
| +47.0 - 65.0% Pyromancy Critical Strike Damage
| Sorcerer
| +57.0 - 75.0% Pyromancy Critical Strike Damage
| Sorcerer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Pyromancy Critical Strike Damage
| Sorcerer
| +47.0 - 65.0% Shock Critical Strike Damage
| Sorcerer
| +57.0 - 75.0% Shock Critical Strike Damage
| Sorcerer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Shock Critical Strike Damage
| Rogue
| +114.0 - 150.0% Dash Damage
| Rogue
| +129.5 - 170.0% Dash Damage
| Rogue
| +144.5 - 185.0% Dash Damage
| Rogue
| +98.5 - 130.0% Rain of Arrows Damage
| Rogue
| +108.5 - 140.0% Rain of Arrows Damage
| Rogue
| +114.0 - 150.0% Rain of Arrows Damage
| Rogue
| +98.5 - 130.0% Shadow Clone Damage
| Rogue
| +108.5 - 140.0% Shadow Clone Damage
| Rogue
| +114.0 - 150.0% Shadow Clone Damage
| Rogue
| +114.0 - 150.0% Shadow Step Damage
| Rogue
| +129.5 - 170.0% Shadow Step Damage
| Rogue
| +144.5 - 185.0% Shadow Step Damage
| Rogue
| +62.5 - 85.0% Stun Grenade Damage
| Rogue
| +72.5 - 95.0% Stun Grenade Damage
| Rogue
| +82.5 - 105.0% Stun Grenade Damage
| Rogue
| +26.0 - 35.0% Cutthroat Damage
| Rogue
| +31.5 - 45.0% Cutthroat Damage
| Rogue
| +41.5 - 55.0% Cutthroat Damage
| Rogue
| +26.0 - 35.0% Marksman Damage
| Rogue
| +31.5 - 45.0% Marksman Damage
| Rogue
| +41.5 - 55.0% Marksman Damage
| Rogue
| +57.0 - 75.0% Trap Damage
| Rogue
| +62.5 - 85.0% Trap Damage
| Rogue
| +72.5 - 95.0% Trap Damage
| Rogue
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
| Rogue
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
| Rogue
| +47.0 - 65.0% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
| Rogue
| +47.0 - 65.0% Imbued Damage
| Rogue
| +57.0 - 75.0% Imbued Damage
| Rogue
| +62.5 - 85.0% Imbued Damage
| Rogue
| +57.0 - 75.0% Blizzard Damage
| Sorcerer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Blizzard Damage
| Sorcerer
| +72.5 - 95.0% Blizzard Damage
| Sorcerer
| +16.0 - 25.0% Inner Sight Duration
| Rogue
| +21.0 - 30.0% Inner Sight Duration
| Rogue
| +26.0 - 35.0% Inner Sight Duration
| Rogue
| +26.5 - 40.0% Caltrops Duration
| Rogue
| +29.0 - 42.5% Caltrops Duration
| Rogue
| +31.5 - 45.0% Caltrops Duration
| Rogue
| +10.5 - 15.0% Concealment Duration
| Rogue
| +13.0 - 17.5% Concealment Duration
| Rogue
| +15.5 - 20.0% Concealment Duration
| Rogue
| +28.5 - 37.5% Heartseeker Duration
| Rogue
| +26.5 - 40.0% Heartseeker Duration
| Rogue
| +29.0 - 42.5% Heartseeker Duration
| Rogue
| +28.5 - 37.5% Invigorating Strike Duration
| Rogue
| +26.5 - 40.0% Invigorating Strike Duration
| Rogue
| +29.0 - 42.5% Invigorating Strike Duration
| Rogue
| +28.5 - 37.5% Poison Trap Duration
| Rogue
| +26.5 - 40.0% Poison Trap Duration
| Rogue
| +29.0 - 42.5% Poison Trap Duration
| Rogue
| +15.5 - 20.0% Shadow Clone Duration
| Rogue
| +13.5 - 22.5% Shadow Clone Duration
| Rogue
| +16.0 - 25.0% Shadow Clone Duration
| Rogue
| +36.5 - 50.0% Shadow Step Duration
| Rogue
| +41.5 - 55.0% Shadow Step Duration
| Rogue
| +46.5 - 60.0% Shadow Step Duration
| Rogue
| +23.5 - 32.5% Smoke Grenade Duration
| Rogue
| +26.0 - 35.0% Smoke Grenade Duration
| Rogue
| +28.5 - 37.5% Smoke Grenade Duration
| Rogue
| +46.5 - 60.0% Movement Speed from Blade Shift
| Rogue
| +52.0 - 70.0% Movement Speed from Blade Shift
| Rogue
| +57.5 - 80.0% Movement Speed from Blade Shift
| Rogue
| +1.5 - 2.5% Chance for Dark Shroud Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +2.0 - 3.0% Chance for Dark Shroud Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +2.5 - 4.0% Chance for Dark Shroud Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Trap Mastery
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Shadow Crash
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Chilling Weight
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Trick Attacks
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Second Wind
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Haste
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Adrenaline Rush
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Innervation
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Agile
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Alchemist's Fortune
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Deadly Venom
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Exploit
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Consuming Shadows
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Frigid Finesse
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Malice
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Precision Imbuement
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Stutter Step
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Mending Obscurity
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Weapon Mastery
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Siphoning Strikes
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Impetus
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 to Concussive
| Rogue
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Forceful Arrow Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Forceful Arrow Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Forceful Arrow Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Penetrating Shot Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Penetrating Shot Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Penetrating Shot Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Rain of Arrows Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +26.0 - 35.0% Chance for Rain of Arrows Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +26.5 - 40.0% Chance for Rain of Arrows Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +13.5 - 22.5% Invigorating Strike Effect
| Rogue
| +16.0 - 25.0% Invigorating Strike Effect
| Rogue
| +18.5 - 27.5% Invigorating Strike Effect
| Rogue
| 47.0 - 65.0% Puncture Resource Generation
| Rogue
| 62.5 - 85.0% Puncture Resource Generation
| Rogue
| +26.5 - 40.0% Caltrops Size
| Rogue
| +31.5 - 45.0% Caltrops Size
| Rogue
| +13.0 - 17.5% Flurry Size
| Rogue
| +13.5 - 22.5% Flurry Size
| Rogue
| +26.5 - 40.0% Poison Trap Size
| Rogue
| +31.5 - 45.0% Poison Trap Size
| Rogue
| +13.5 - 22.5% Shadow Imbuement Size
| Rogue
| +18.5 - 27.5% Shadow Imbuement Size
| Rogue
| +16.0 - 25.0% Stun Grenade Size
| Rogue
| +21.0 - 30.0% Stun Grenade Size
| Rogue
| +16.0 - 25.0% Damage per Combo Point Spent
| Rogue
| +26.0 - 35.0% Damage per Combo Point Spent
| Rogue
| +18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Flurry Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Flurry Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 Cold Imbuement Count
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 Poison Imbuement Count
| Rogue
| +1 - 2 Shadow Imbuement Count
| Rogue
| +15.5 - 20.0% Twisting Blades Effect
| Rogue
| +21.0 - 30.0% Twisting Blades Effect
| Rogue
| +26.0 - 35.0% Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
| +31.5 - 45.0% Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
| +41.5 - 55.0% Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
| +62.5 - 85.0% Damage when Swapping Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
| +72.5 - 95.0% Damage when Swapping Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
| +82.5 - 105.0% Damage when Swapping Weapons
| Barbarian, Rogue
|Tempered Affix
|Classes
| +9.0 - 11.0% Pyromancy Attack Speed
| Sorcerer
| 21.0 - 30.0% Chill Slow Potency
| Sorcerer
| 8.0 - 10.0% Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 9.0 - 11.0% Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 8.0 - 12.5% Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 10.5 - 15.0% Frost Nova Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 13.0 - 17.5% Frost Nova Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 15.5 - 20.0% Frost Nova Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 8.0 - 10.0% Ice Blades Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 9.0 - 11.0% Ice Blades Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 8.0 - 12.5% Ice Blades Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 13.0 - 17.5% Inferno Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 15.5 - 20.0% Inferno Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 13.5 - 22.5% Inferno Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 8.0 - 10.0% Lightning Spear Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 9.0 - 11.0% Lightning Spear Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 8.0 - 12.5% Lightning Spear Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 6.0 - 8.0% Teleport Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 7.0 - 9.0% Teleport Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 8.0 - 10.0% Teleport Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 8.0 - 10.0% Unstable Currents Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 8.0 - 12.5% Unstable Currents Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 10.5 - 15.0% Unstable Currents Cooldown Reduction
| Sorcerer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Crackling Energy Damage
| Sorcerer
| +72.5 - 95.0% Crackling Energy Damage
| Sorcerer
| +82.5 - 105.0% Crackling Energy Damage
| Sorcerer
| +82.5 - 105.0% Hydra Damage
| Sorcerer
| +88.0 - 115.0% Hydra Damage
| Sorcerer
| +98.0 - 125.0% Hydra Damage
| Sorcerer
| +82.5 - 105.0% Ice Blades Damage
| Sorcerer
| +88.0 - 115.0% Ice Blades Damage
| Sorcerer
| +98.0 - 125.0% Ice Blades Damage
| Sorcerer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Ice Spike Damage
| Sorcerer
| +72.5 - 95.0% Ice Spike Damage
| Sorcerer
| +82.5 - 105.0% Ice Spike Damage
| Sorcerer
| +82.5 - 105.0% Lightning Spear Damage
| Sorcerer
| +88.0 - 115.0% Lightning Spear Damage
| Sorcerer
| +98.0 - 125.0% Lightning Spear Damage
| Sorcerer
| +124.0 - 160.0% Teleport Damage
| Sorcerer
| +144.5 - 185.0% Teleport Damage
| Sorcerer
| +155.0 - 200.0% Teleport Damage
| Sorcerer
| +57.0 - 75.0% Conjuration Damage
| Sorcerer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Conjuration Damage
| Sorcerer
| +72.5 - 95.0% Conjuration Damage
| Sorcerer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Frost Damage
| Sorcerer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Frost Damage
| Sorcerer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Frost Damage
| Sorcerer
| +47.0 - 65.0% Mastery Damage
| Sorcerer
| +57.0 - 75.0% Mastery Damage
| Sorcerer
| +62.5 - 85.0% Mastery Damage
| Sorcerer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Pyromancy Damage
| Sorcerer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Pyromancy Damage
| Sorcerer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Pyromancy Damage
| Sorcerer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Shock Damage
| Sorcerer
| +31.5 - 45.0% Shock Damage
| Sorcerer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Shock Damage
| Sorcerer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Flame Shield Duration
| Sorcerer
| +8.0 - 12.5% Flame Shield Duration
| Sorcerer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Flame Shield Duration
| Sorcerer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| +23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice
| Sorcerer
| 13.5 - 22.5% Hydra Resource Cost Reduction
| Sorcerer
| 23.5 - 32.5% Hydra Resource Cost Reduction
| Sorcerer
| +13.5 - 22.5% Blizzard Size
| Sorcerer
| +18.5 - 27.5% Blizzard Size
| Sorcerer
| +13.5 - 22.5% Firewall Size
| Sorcerer
| +18.5 - 27.5% Firewall Size
| Sorcerer
| +26.0 - 35.0% Frost Nova Size
| Sorcerer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Frost Nova Size
| Sorcerer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Incinerate Size
| Sorcerer
| +13.5 - 22.5% Incinerate Size
| Sorcerer
| +13.0 - 17.5% Meteor Size
| Sorcerer
| +13.5 - 22.5% Meteor Size
| Sorcerer
| +26.5 - 40.0% Teleport Size
| Sorcerer
| +36.5 - 50.0% Teleport Size
| Sorcerer
| +41.5 - 55.0% Fire Damage Over Time
| Sorcerer
| +47.0 - 65.0% Fire Damage Over Time
| Sorcerer
| +57.0 - 75.0% Fire Damage Over Time
| Sorcerer
| +1 - 2 to Fiery Surge
| Sorcerer
| +1 - 2 to Frigid Breeze
| Sorcerer
| +1 - 2 to Invigorating Conduit
| Sorcerer
| +1 - 2 to Cold Front
| Sorcerer
| +1 - 2 to Warmth
| Sorcerer