Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR Tempered Affixes List - Over 350 Affixes

Tempered Affix Classes

+9.0 - 11.0% Pyromancy Attack Speed Sorcerer

21.0 - 30.0% Chill Slow Potency Sorcerer

8.0 - 10.0% Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

9.0 - 11.0% Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

8.0 - 12.5% Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

10.5 - 15.0% Frost Nova Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

13.0 - 17.5% Frost Nova Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

15.5 - 20.0% Frost Nova Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

8.0 - 10.0% Ice Blades Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

9.0 - 11.0% Ice Blades Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

8.0 - 12.5% Ice Blades Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

13.0 - 17.5% Inferno Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

15.5 - 20.0% Inferno Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

13.5 - 22.5% Inferno Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

8.0 - 10.0% Lightning Spear Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

9.0 - 11.0% Lightning Spear Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

8.0 - 12.5% Lightning Spear Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

6.0 - 8.0% Teleport Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

7.0 - 9.0% Teleport Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

8.0 - 10.0% Teleport Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

8.0 - 10.0% Unstable Currents Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

8.0 - 12.5% Unstable Currents Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

10.5 - 15.0% Unstable Currents Cooldown Reduction Sorcerer

+62.5 - 85.0% Crackling Energy Damage Sorcerer

+72.5 - 95.0% Crackling Energy Damage Sorcerer

+82.5 - 105.0% Crackling Energy Damage Sorcerer

+82.5 - 105.0% Hydra Damage Sorcerer

+88.0 - 115.0% Hydra Damage Sorcerer

+98.0 - 125.0% Hydra Damage Sorcerer

+82.5 - 105.0% Ice Blades Damage Sorcerer

+88.0 - 115.0% Ice Blades Damage Sorcerer

+98.0 - 125.0% Ice Blades Damage Sorcerer

+62.5 - 85.0% Ice Spike Damage Sorcerer

+72.5 - 95.0% Ice Spike Damage Sorcerer

+82.5 - 105.0% Ice Spike Damage Sorcerer

+82.5 - 105.0% Lightning Spear Damage Sorcerer

+88.0 - 115.0% Lightning Spear Damage Sorcerer

+98.0 - 125.0% Lightning Spear Damage Sorcerer

+124.0 - 160.0% Teleport Damage Sorcerer

+144.5 - 185.0% Teleport Damage Sorcerer

+155.0 - 200.0% Teleport Damage Sorcerer

+57.0 - 75.0% Conjuration Damage Sorcerer

+62.5 - 85.0% Conjuration Damage Sorcerer

+72.5 - 95.0% Conjuration Damage Sorcerer

+26.0 - 35.0% Frost Damage Sorcerer

+31.5 - 45.0% Frost Damage Sorcerer

+41.5 - 55.0% Frost Damage Sorcerer

+47.0 - 65.0% Mastery Damage Sorcerer

+57.0 - 75.0% Mastery Damage Sorcerer

+62.5 - 85.0% Mastery Damage Sorcerer

+26.0 - 35.0% Pyromancy Damage Sorcerer

+31.5 - 45.0% Pyromancy Damage Sorcerer

+41.5 - 55.0% Pyromancy Damage Sorcerer

+26.0 - 35.0% Shock Damage Sorcerer

+31.5 - 45.0% Shock Damage Sorcerer

+41.5 - 55.0% Shock Damage Sorcerer

+8.0 - 10.0% Flame Shield Duration Sorcerer

+8.0 - 12.5% Flame Shield Duration Sorcerer

+10.5 - 15.0% Flame Shield Duration Sorcerer

+8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+8.0 - 10.0% Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+10.5 - 15.0% Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+13.0 - 17.5% Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+18.5 - 27.5% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+21.0 - 30.0% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

+23.5 - 32.5% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice Sorcerer

13.5 - 22.5% Hydra Resource Cost Reduction Sorcerer

23.5 - 32.5% Hydra Resource Cost Reduction Sorcerer

+13.5 - 22.5% Blizzard Size Sorcerer

+18.5 - 27.5% Blizzard Size Sorcerer

+13.5 - 22.5% Firewall Size Sorcerer

+18.5 - 27.5% Firewall Size Sorcerer

+26.0 - 35.0% Frost Nova Size Sorcerer

+26.5 - 40.0% Frost Nova Size Sorcerer

+13.0 - 17.5% Incinerate Size Sorcerer

+13.5 - 22.5% Incinerate Size Sorcerer

+13.0 - 17.5% Meteor Size Sorcerer

+13.5 - 22.5% Meteor Size Sorcerer

+26.5 - 40.0% Teleport Size Sorcerer

+36.5 - 50.0% Teleport Size Sorcerer

+41.5 - 55.0% Fire Damage Over Time Sorcerer

+47.0 - 65.0% Fire Damage Over Time Sorcerer

+57.0 - 75.0% Fire Damage Over Time Sorcerer

+1 - 2 to Fiery Surge Sorcerer

+1 - 2 to Frigid Breeze Sorcerer

+1 - 2 to Invigorating Conduit Sorcerer

+1 - 2 to Cold Front Sorcerer