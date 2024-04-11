This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Filter Stash by Item Power in Season 4 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 11 min ago
by
Arktane
In the upcoming Season 4 of Diablo 4 players will be able to filter by Item Power. Players may use the search bar and enter a number to filter out for that specific Item Power.
In addition, when you search for an item with any filter or search query, the number of matching results will appear on the individual Stash Tabs!
Search through your Stash now supports filtering by Item Power.
New notifications related to the expiration of migrated Seasonal stashes has been added.
Players have requested filters on the Stash since the launch of Diablo 4, so this is sure to be a welcome addition. This is just one of many excellent quality-of-life changes coming to Diablo 4 in the near future. If you want to learn more about the upcoming Patch 1.4.0 changes, click one of the links below!
Diablo 4 PTR Coverage
General Coverage
No Plans to Extend PTR
Diablo 4 PTR Datamined Changes
Adjusted Rewards for Tormented Bosses
Campaign Skip Hotfixed on Diablo 4 PTR
Boosting Resets Codex of Power in D4 PTR
PTR Known Issues
Diablo 4 PTR is Available to Download
PTR Overview: What to Expect
Diablo 4 PTR Patch Notes
Where is the Season 4 Reveal?
Classes
Wowhead Build Planner Live with PTR Data
All Skill Tag Updates in the Diablo 4 PTR
Building Effective Paragon Boards
Itemization
Rares in Season 4
Filter Stash by Item Level
Gem Itemization in Season 4
Tempering Manuals in Season 4
All New Uniques in Diablo 4 PTR
Tempered Affixes List in Diablo 4
Veiled Crystal Costs
Profane Mindcage Elixir
Jeweler Added to Tree of Whispers
Models
Datamined Season 4 Battle Pass
Season 4 Datamined Item Models - Armor, Weapons, Hellseeker Set
New Andariel Boss Model
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post