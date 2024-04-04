This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Possibly Adjusting Veiled Crystal Costs - Diablo 4 PTR
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 30 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard is looking at feedback regarding high
Veiled Crystal
costs associated with the new Codex of Power in the Diablo 4 PTR, and could be reducing costs in the future.
While many materials have received changes in the PTR, in some cases completely overhauling their systems,
Veiled Crystal
have become a pain point - what was once an incredibly common material has now become much rarer, and high costs are eating through lowered supplies. Blizzard has not committed to a firm change yet, however they've noted that the feedback regarding these Crystals is common.
It’s a common thing we are hearing. We will look at the data and feedback and will make any necessary changes once we consume it all if needed.
