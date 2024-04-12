Dragonriding, Mounts and 36 Slot Bags for Timerunning Characters

Huge. Very nice qol. I was wondering about the flying situation. And bags since there's no ah. Thanks
What of the classes? Are they Dragonflight classes in MoP or MoP classes? Regardless I'm playing because this is sick but I'm just curious.
If they use DF talents etc surely it's gonna be pointless, the whole point and fun aspect of it is to go back to using mop stuff again?
dude im gonna play this so mutch
You can dragonride at lvl 10? Or you still need to be 30 or 40 when you unlock flying?
I always felt like if they were going to shut WoW down someday, they would first give everyone everything and let them go wild. Kinda like a “Creative Mode”.
Timewalking currently: Talk to Chromie to level up 1-60 in old zones, then get teleported back.Timerunning: You go 1-70, doing all the quests, all the PATCHES, all the cinematics, all the dungeons, all the RAIDS of one singular old expansion while collecting a buttload of pets, mounts and transmog along the way.Some guy on the forums, "But it's not classic?"