Patch 1.4.0 PTR Overview - Diablo 4 Season 4

The first Public Test Realm (PTR) for Diablo IV is on the horizon, offering you the chance to test upcoming changes and features for Season 4! PTR will be available from April 2 through April 9 for players with a PC Battle.net account.

The purpose of the PTR is to test updates and features alongside you before the launch of Season 4. Then we’ll take your feedback from PTR to make adjustments to Season 4 before it goes live for everyone. Your experience in Sanctuary is shaking up in a big way.

Features Offered for Testing

We will have servers for PTR in our largest regions: North America, Europe, Korea and Japan, South America, and Australia. Once you log-in through Battle Net, your account will carry over the following account-based progress:

Campaign Completion

Mounts and Skill Points

Fog of War

Altar of Lilith Stat bonuses

As so many of the changes apply to the endgame, the following features will be offered:

You will be able to instantly boost your character to Level 100. Upon entering the PTR and arriving at Kyovashad, there will be an NPC named ‘PTR boost’. They will only have one dialogue option, which is Boost me to level 100’

Upon boosting, you will receive: 100 million gold 1,000 Obols Two random sets of Ancestral gear at item power 920 Upgraded Potions Fully unlocked Paragon Glyphs Up to 10 Tempering Manuals (class specific) Base amount of all consumable materials Does not include materials for resources specifically earned for Masterworking, Scattered Prisms and Resplendent Sparks. Materials to enter the Pit and Nightmare Dungeons are granted. Completed Class system mechanics (eg: enchantments for Sorceress, etc). Note: This boost can be repeated with new characters on the PTR, and you can trade between characters as needed.

Fog of War will be completely cleared.

Additionally, regardless of whether you choose to boost your character for the PTR, Legendary drop rates will be doubled.

Some things will be missing intentionally so we can test the flows we want to keep an eye on, and the Codex of Power won’t be fully unlocked.

How to Provide Feedback

Your feedback on the changes you will see and experience on the PTR is incredibly important to us, and is vital in ensuring that these changes for Season 4 are the best they can be when they go live in Diablo IV proper. If you participate in the PTR, please let us know what you think!

You can provide feedback through the in-game feedback tool or the Diablo IV PTR forums. Pressing the ‘Esc’ key while in the in-game menu will bring up the ‘Report a Bug’ menu. You can select the dropdown filter and select the ‘In-game feedback tool’ to provide feedback without leaving the game.

How to Install the PTR

Here are the steps to join the PTR:

Open the Blizzard Battle.net App and select Diablo IV from your Games list.

from your list. In the selector above the Play button, there is a game version drop down menu. Select the option 'Public Test Realm'.

Click Install to Install the PTR client. This becomes a Play button when ready.

to Install the PTR client. This becomes a button when ready. Click Play to log in to the PTR, and select any of the available Test Servers.

Create a new test character.

Enter the game and test Season 4!

If you’re a PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate user, you’ll be able to access the PTR through the same flow as other Battle Net users. Access the Battle Net client through the Xbox App, then continue to access the PTR through Battle Net.