This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Gems Now Provide Primary Stats in Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
As players continue exploring the PTR, the massive itemization changes coming to Diablo 4 in Season 4 are at the forefront of everyone's minds, but here's something you may have missed - Gems have received a refresh in preparation for the upcoming season!
Amethyst
,
Emerald
,
Sapphire
, and
Topaz
will now grant Primary Stats when socketed into Armor, boosting Strength, Dexterity, Willpower, and Intelligence respectively. Additionally, nearly all Gem effects have been buffed across the board.
Here's a side-by-side comparison of the old effects and their upcoming changes:
Live
Patch 1.4.0
These changes are in line with the Itemization changes across the board, removing unnecessary bloat in affixes. Blizzard may revisit other underutilized Gem effects in the future, but, for now, players are sure to appreciate the added flexibility when socketing Gems into Armor.
Diablo 4 PTR Coverage
General Coverage
No Plans to Extend PTR
Diablo 4 PTR Datamined Changes
Adjusted Rewards for Tormented Bosses
Campaign Skip Hotfixed on Diablo 4 PTR
Boosting Resets Codex of Power in D4 PTR
PTR Known Issues
Diablo 4 PTR is Available to Download
PTR Overview: What to Expect
Diablo 4 PTR Patch Notes
Where is the Season 4 Reveal?
Classes
Wowhead Build Planner Live with PTR Data
All Skill Tag Updates in the Diablo 4 PTR
Building Effective Paragon Boards
Itemization
Gem Itemization in Season 4
Tempering Manuals in Season 4
All New Uniques in Diablo 4 PTR
Tempered Affixes List in Diablo 4
Veiled Crystal Costs
Profane Mindcage Elixir
Jeweler Added to Tree of Whispers
Models
Datamined Season 4 Battle Pass
Season 4 Datamined Item Models - Armor, Weapons, Hellseeker Set
New Andariel Boss Model
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News