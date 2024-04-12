Upgrade Gear Using Bronze While Timerunning Through Pandaria

36 levels of upgrade track?Yikes.
"we're really keeping our eye on making sure things aren't too complicated" - blizzard 2024also blizzard:"1/36 upgrade system in a new timegated event with a new currency that will just end up being another useless number on the currency tab" 💀💀💀💀
didnt they say leveling in this thing will be extremely fast? currently it's about normal xp per quest like in retail
"Fully upgrading Timerunning items will cost quite a bit of Bronze!"And that right there doesn't sit right with me. If upgrading your gear is competing with buying stuff for the REAL game, then I'm not going to upgrade stuff; simple.