Diablo 4 Season 4 Cosmetic Models Datamined - Hellseeker Armor Set, Red Weapons, Plate Armor
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 34 min ago
by
Arktane
Some gorgeous new cosmetics which will be appearing in Season 4 of Diablo 4 have been datamined. Take a look at these new weapons, some cool armor pieces, mount trophies, and the new Hellseeker Armor Set.
Hellseeker Armor Sets
It is currently believed that the Hellseeker Armor Sets are a Shop Collection bundle, but this has yet to be confirmed.
Hellseeker Druid
Hellseeker Barbarian
Hellseeker Necromancer
Hellseeker Rogue
Hellseeker Sorcerer
Weapons
Armor
Possible Tyrael's Might Model
It has yet to be confirmed, but this body armor might be the model of the new Unique Armor, Tyrael's Might.
Mount Trophies
