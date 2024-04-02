This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Andariel Boss Model Datamined for Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 11 min ago
by
Drapez
Datamining for Diablo 4 Season 4 continues with a horrendous (yet friendly?) face being added to the Boss Ladder for Season 4. Is the Maiden of Anguish returning to us with a new haircut?
Summoning materials for Uber Andariel will come from Beast in the Ice and Lord Zir, and the Demon Queen will have the same drop table as Duriel.
Andariel, Maiden of Anguish
Diablo 4 PTR Coverage
General Coverage
Diablo 4 PTR Datamined Changes
PTR Known Issues
Diablo 4 PTR is Available to Download
PTR Overview: What to Expect
Diablo 4 PTR Patch Notes
Where is the Season 4 Reveal?
Classes
Coming Soon!
Itemization
All New Uniques in Diablo 4 PTR
Models
Datamined Season 4 Battle Pass
Season 4 Datamined Item Models - Armor, Weapons, Hellseeker Set
New Andariel Boss Model
1
Comment by
cLax0n
on 2024-04-02T17:30:45-05:00
Wow, look at them cheeks.
Comment by
CringyName69
on 2024-04-02T18:03:29-05:00
wood
1
