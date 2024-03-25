This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Andariel Newest Endgame Boss in Diablo 4 - Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
oxid3
Long ago in Diablo 2, Andariel was introduced to Sanctuary as the Daughter of Lilith. While that was changed with the release of The Book of Cain, this lesser evil remained a fan favorite and an iconic boss fight. Diablo 4 brought us the return of Lilith as well as the return of Andariel, and now Blizzard has once again brought us Andariel - this time with her as an end-game boss.
She's had a bit of a glow-up since then.
Season 4 Campfire Chat Summary - Diablo 4
The Maiden of Anguish returns after a resounding defeat in the campaign to provide an alternative to Duriel for endgame boss farming, as they will share the same drop table of loot. This means there's another way to get your hands on those ever-elusive Uber Uniques - one that doesn't involve maggots over and over again.
The short preview that Blizzard provided us in the campfire shows a few abilities that this new encounter has. It should be interesting to see what Blizzard has changed from the Campaign Encounter besides the arena - we know that Duriel was significantly altered for his Pinnacle Boss encounter, and Andariel is expected to receive the same treatment.
Currently, we also know that Andariel is summonable by collecting materials from Beast in the Ice and Lord Zir, although we don't yet know the amount of summoning materials needed for an attempt at this encounter.
Are you excited for another endgame boss to sink your teeth into? Let us know below!
