Sunken Temple Extremely Difficult Day One Progress - Season of Discovery

Mythic raiding is in the worst state it's ever been because the raids are quite literally designed for 2 guilds who spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to win the 5-6 day race.Classic and especially SoD is popular because the raids are easy and people can login to get loot and have fun.SoD developers decide to release a raid not even those 2 guilds can beat. Literally 9D Intergalactic chess from the devs here.
Good, nice to see some raids that will feel good to finally accomplish, not everyone needs to be able to clear all the bosses first week
SoD is so trash Aggrand is not good