Wild Gods Quest Rewards Pre-Raid Gear & Darkmoon Cards - Season of Discovery

- Pick up the quest The Wild Gods from Shadowtooth Emissary in Emerald Sanctuary, Felwood, /way 51.5 82. This initial quest is not shareable; everyone will need to pick it up for themselves.
- Only one player in a group needs to have done this step: Go to Jinth'Alor in the Hinterlands. Kill elite trolls to obtain Wildwhisper Draught.
- Go to Razorfen Downs and clear the area around Amnennar the Coldbringer. Drink Wildwhisper Draught to spawn Spirit of Agamaggan. Speak to him to get a quest and Agamaggan's Roar. Only one player needs to drink the draught to spawn him.
- You can either do all three Dungeons for variety, or you can do multiple runs on the same dungeon. There is no difference between the Wild Offering drops among the three mobs. Since Wild Offering also becomes a currency (see Tips below), you will want to farm more of these anyway.
In each of these three Dungeons related to this Rune, you will need to kill specific mobs in to spawn a ghostly mob.
This ghostly mob can be killed once per Dungeon lockout, meaning resetting the same Dungeon and running it again is a valid strategy. When you trigger the conditions for the ghostly mob, you get a chat emote "You feel a shadowed presence". Use Agamaggan's Roar near the ghostly mob; this makes a level 52 elite called the Delirious Ancient turn hostile. Each Ancient drops 1x Wild Offering:
Tips and Tricks
The fastest way to farm the Wild Offering
is to do repeat runs on Princess Theradras
or Zul'Farrak, rather than moving from dungeon to dungeon.Improved Frenzied Regeneration - DruidLock and Load - HunterAdvance Warding - MageImproved Sanctuary - PaladinDivine Aegis - PriestCombat Potency - RogueRiptide - ShamanUnstable Affliction - WarlockSword and Board - Warrior
Returning to the Shadowtooth Emissary
with more Wild Offering
after completing this Rune unlocks her as a vendor. For various amounts of Wild Offering
, she sells the following gear (the trinket in particular is considered highly desirable, and since it is not Unique you can equip two: