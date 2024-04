Wild Gods Quest Rewards Pre-Raid Gear & Darkmoon Cards - Season of Discovery

Tips and Tricks

Improved Frenzied Regeneration - Druid

Lock and Load - Hunter

Advance Warding - Mage

Improved Sanctuary - Paladin

Divine Aegis - Priest

Combat Potency - Rogue

Riptide - Shaman

Unstable Affliction - Warlock

Sword and Board - Warrior

The fastest way to farm the Wild Offering is to do repeat runs on Princess Theradras or Zul'Farrak, rather than moving from dungeon to dungeon.Returning to the Shadowtooth Emissary with more Wild Offering after completing this Rune unlocks her as a vendor. For various amounts of Wild Offering , she sells the following gear (the trinket in particular is considered highly desirable, and since it is not Unique you can equip two: