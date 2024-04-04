This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Possible Iron Wolves Season 4 Theme for Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
13 hr 20 min ago
by
Wowhead
We are hearing a lot of rumors about Diablo 4's Season Four, and we think they might have some merit. Both in-game and via datamining, we found information pointing to an Iron Wolves-themed Season 4! While we don't know for certain if these datamined assets and rewards will be used as a full seasonal theme, there's something hidden in the sands of Kehjistan - take a look.
Patch 1.4.0 PTR Datamined Changes Season 4 Unique Drop Tables
Editor's Note: While these items and assets have been datamined from the PTR client, there is no guarantee that they will be used in Season 4, or at all - this article is simply speculation about how these pieces could fit into the future of Diablo 4 going forward.
Iron Wolves Emblem
Several icon and decal files have been datamined, some with names heavily indicating a seasonal link for this Iron Wolves content. While the Iron Wolves have been staples in Diablo games since Diablo 2, it seems this icon is giving their emblem a facelift - but one that's clearly an homage to the past.
All of the hallmarks of the Iron Wolves emblem from Diablo: Book of Tyrael (left) match the datamined decal from Diablo 4 (right).
The following is a datamined minimap icon from the Diablo 4 PTR files. It shows the Iron Wolves' emblem with a leaf, which has typically been used in-game to mark Seasonal content.
Helltide Reborn - Season 4 PTR
Currently, in the Diablo 4 PTR, eagle-eyed players have discovered that certain enemies in Helltides are granting "Wolf's Honor", a reputation toast similar to what players saw in Blood Harvests in Diablo 4's Season 2. Not only that, there are also new Iron Wolves NPCs present on the PTR now, battling demons in Helltides alongside you in their iconic Diablo 2 Mercenary outfits! Some of the new Helltide events also feature the Iron Wolves.
Iron Wolves Reputation
The datamined reputation cache rewards further corroborate the Iron Wolves theme and hint at someone named
Soudeh
playing a pivotal role, likely being the character the player interacts with, similar to Ayuzhan in Season 3, Erys in Season 2, and Cormond in Season 1. Currently, no NPC by that name has made an appearance in Diablo 4 - so this would be an entirely new character.
Datamined Reputation Rewards
While some of these items may be placeholders currently, several tiers of Iron Wolves items have been discovered, as well as numerous gear caches that indicate a reputation tier reward!
Datamined medallion "S04_IronWolf_Medallion"
Reputation rewards usually come with two sets of icons: one of them is typically used within the reputation rewards window to hint at the rewards, while the other set is used for the actual cache rewards that the player receives upon reaching the rank.
Datamined Reputation Caches
Reputation Ranks
Reputation Cache Rewards
Beginner Tempering Kit
Beginner Tempering Kit
Cages of Hubris
Cages of Hubris
Captain's Gloves
Captain's Glove Case
Disgusting Box
Disgusting Box
Expert Tempering Kit
Expert Tempering Kit
Intermediate Tempering Kit
Intermediate Tempering Kit
Iron Wolves Vanity Chest
Iron Wolves Vanity Chest
Iron Wolves' Armory
Iron Wolves' Armory Safe
Reclaimed Medallion of the Iron Wolves
Iron Wolves' Amulet Case
Iron Wolves' Boots
Iron Wolves' Boots Case
Iron Wolves' Elixir Supply
Iron Wolves' Elixir Supply
Iron Wolves' Final Harvest
Iron Wolves' Final Harvest
Iron Wolves' Herb Supply
Iron Wolves' Herb Supply
Iron Wolves' Herbalist Hoard
Iron Wolves' Herbalist Hoard
Iron Wolves' Secret Weapon
Iron Wolves' Secret Weapon Case
Iron Wolves' Weapon
Iron Wolves' Weapon Case
Putrid Soul Collection
Putrid Soul Collection
Traces of the Maiden
Traces of the Maiden
Unspeakable Goods
Unspeakable Goods
Iron Wolves Lore
The Iron Wolves have a long history in the world of Sanctuary. An esteemed mercenary company from Kehjistan, the Iron Wolves are not only deadly in battle, but fiercely loyal - unlike other companies that could be bought and sold to the highest bidder, the Iron Wolves value loyalty and duty to their clients above all else, staunchly maintaining allegiance once a contract has been struck.
These veteran combatants come from all walks of life: swordsmen, mages, archers - all are welcome in the ranks of the Iron Wolves, as long as they share the same values. Protecting and sheltering the weak and innocent, punishing the wicked, and maintaining loyalty to each other are all required of the Iron Wolves, cementing them as not only deadly, but also compassionate.
Asheara and the Iron Wolves in Diablo 2: Resurrected
The first appearance of the Iron Wolves was in Kurast, in Act 3 of Diablo 2. Their leader, Asheara, was a well-known NPC in the game, and was one of the iconic lore figures of the Diablo 2 world. She then made a return appearance in Diablo 3, where she played a major part of the Act 2 Caldeum story in the campaign. In Diablo 4 however, Asheara is nowhere to be found - aside from
Asheara's Khanjar
providing some flavor text on the esteemed leader.
Asheara's Khanjar
Flavor Text
When Caldeum's gates closed, Asheara led her Iron Wolves out of the city knowing full well they would never return. Instead they roamed Kehjistan pledging their blades to any who were in need.
In current-day Diablo 4, the status of the Iron Wolves is fairly dire. After the events of Diablo 3, where the Iron Wolves discovered they had unwittingly been the bodyguards of Belial, Lord of Lies, they began roaming Kehjistan, a shadow of their former glory. Now, found in the Iron Wolves Encampment, the company is barely recognizable - formerly well-fed and well-armed mercenaries, the best in the business, reduced to ramshackle huts, spread thin and starving.
Our PTR Datamining has also unearthed several splash banner images for the Season 4 Battle Pass, featuring armor, weapons, mounts, and more!
Season 4 Battle Pass Cosmetics Datamined
Do you think this Iron Wolves content is linked to an upcoming season, or is this a red herring for a different set of new content? Will we officially learn the fate of Asheara between Diablo 3 and Diablo 4? Let us know your theories in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
birdy92
on 2024-04-04T20:37:56-05:00
Interesting, thanks for the overview
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post