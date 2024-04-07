This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Jeweler NPC Added to Tree of Whispers - Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.0 PTR
Posted
6 minutes ago
by
silec
Many players in the Diablo community have expressed their fondness for the Tree of Whispers as a "town hub", even if it is not considered a town by conventional means. The Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.0 PTR added a Jeweler NPC to the Tree of Whispers, making the hub even more useful now!
All that is missing now is an Alchemist and a Gambling NPC, which are some of the lesser-used NPCs in your everyday Diablo 4 life. To change the appearance of your character or your horse you are still required to visit another town.
What is your favorite town hub in Diablo 4? Let us know in the comments below!
