This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
New Fastest Leveling in Diablo 4 Season 4 - Helltides vs Domhainne Tunnels
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 32 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Tired of running Domhainne Tunnels? Chances are good you’re not the only one. Thankfully,
Raxxanterax
has been hard at work testing an updated leveling strategy for Diablo 4 Season 4 that may surprise you - Helltides.
According to Raxxanterax's research, leveling up in Helltides will be roughly 30% faster than sticking to the old “Dopamine Tunnels'' leveling strategy while being more fun, more social, and far more lucrative in terms of gold, gear, and crafting materials. Alongside
recent changes to Helltide availability
, efficient leveling next season might be as easy as fast travelling from one Helltide to the next.
Raxxanterax on YouTube Raxxanterax on Twitch
Raxx has committed to ensuring that his new leveling strategy is accurate and helpful to all players, so keep an eye out for updates as we get closer to Season 4. For now, feel free to try out the new Helltide changes in the Diablo 4 PTR!
Diablo 4 Helltides Explained Diablo 4 Helltide Tracker
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Ztinktoof
on 2024-04-06T20:23:56-05:00
Fun detected.....nerf incoming.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News