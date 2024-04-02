This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Live
PTR
Wowhead Diablo 4 Build Planner Is Live with Season 4 PTR Data
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 15 min ago
by
Drapez
Wowhead's Build Planner is updated with PTR data, allowing you to theorycraft your builds for Patch 1.4.0!
We've added PTR data for Season 4 to our
Build Planner
, so dive in and get started theorycrafting builds with all the updated skills, uniques, and aspects for each class. This not only allows players to prepare for and plan out the builds they'd like to test and experiment with the now-live PTR, but it will also remain after the PTR has closed, so keep it in mind when you're struck with an idea two weeks from now about which Aspects interact best with the Season 4 class updates and uniques!
While the Build Planner does not currently showcase Greater and Tempered Affixes, we are currently working tirelessly to implement this functionality for our readers, and they will be available shortly. So, stay tuned!
To use our fully interactive Build Planner for each class,
click here
!
Looking for more information on the Season 4 PTR Datamining? Check out the links below:
Diablo 4 PTR Coverage
General Coverage
Diablo 4 PTR Datamined Changes
Campaign Skip Hotfixed on Diablo 4 PTR
PTR Known Issues
Diablo 4 PTR is Available to Download
PTR Overview: What to Expect
Diablo 4 PTR Patch Notes
Where is the Season 4 Reveal?
Classes
Wowhead Build Planner Live with PTR Data
All Skill Tag Updates in the Diablo 4 PTR
Itemization
All New Uniques in Diablo 4 PTR
Models
Datamined Season 4 Battle Pass
Season 4 Datamined Item Models - Armor, Weapons, Hellseeker Set
New Andariel Boss Model
