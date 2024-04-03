This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR Legendary Temper Manuals List - All Classes
One of two new crafting systems coming with Diablo 4's Season 4, the Tempering system, includes the hunt for so-called Temper Manuals. These manuals feature up to 4 different affixes available for crafting at the Blacksmith - but only once you've found the actual manual! Below you can find an extensive list of most Temper Manuals currently available on the Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR.
These Temper Manuals may have several ranks - for those that do, only the Legendary Rank Manual is listed, as it has the highest rolls available.
Disclaimer: This is not a complete list of all Temper Manuals coming with Diablo 4 Season 4. Our data set is also based on PTR data, so everything below is subject to change.
General Temper Manuals
Barbarian Temper Manuals
Druid Temper Manuals
Necromancer Temper Manuals
Rogue Temper Manuals
Sorcerer Temper Manuals
