Blizzard Reveals Season 4 Unique Drop Tables

Hello PTR Wanderers -We wanted to provide the drop tables for new uniques coming to Season 4 and the bosses you can find these drops on the PTR.
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint World Tier 3 and 4
Barbarian - Twin Strikes
Druid - Earthbreaker
Rogue - Saboteur's Signet
Necromancer - Ebonpiercer
Sorceress - Flameweaver
Lord Zir World Tier 4
All Classes - Yen's Blessing
Barbarian - Arreat's Bearing
Druid - Wildheart Hunger
Rogue - Scoundrel's Kiss
Necromancer - Cruor's Embrace
Sorceress - Fractured Winterglass
Echo of Duriel & Echo of Andariel World Tier 4
Uber Unique - Tyrael's Might