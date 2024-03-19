750 Trader's Tender from Plunderstorm Event

the more i learn about it the more i really h8 it
Oh good, was getting rather low on these things. Its nice being rewarded for doing something i had planned to do anyways.
Sweet
Good, PVP is mandatory.
I hate everything about this new sh**. Most people do have lives, you know. I don't understand why they keep catering to a small hard-core population.Ps: Pvp could be removed entirely and the game wouldn't lose anything at all.
cool stuff
Not gonna work.
first account wide rep?
I'm all in for this. I am not a PvP fan but unless many ungrateful people, I'm glad they experiment and give us content without paying extra from the subscription.
people complaining about pvp, havent watched the video at all.
As long as this event is easy to grind and doesn't require wins to earn anything at all then I will be happy. PVP has been dead to all but a tiny minority of the player base for a long long time now so creating event around PVP isn't the best idea but who knows it might even be fun. Looking forward to seeing a small group of players find an exploit and earn all the rewards 100x over and not get banned or have the items/currency taken away too. You know it will happen.
Well they certainly want players to do this event :p Didn't plan on doing the event, but 750 tenders is a bit much to skip out on. At least they claim you'll get renown quickly..
Nice! It's a motivation for sure.