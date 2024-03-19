New Patch 10.2.6 Dragonflight Twitch Drop - Fathom Pet Available March 22nd!

Avast ye landlubbers! With the release of the latest content update, players can take the plunge into Plunderstorm. Commemorate the occasion with new Twitch Drops
! Watch any World of Warcraft
stream on Twitch.tv from March 22, 10:00 a.m. PDT, until April 5, 10:00 a.m. PDT to earn the Fathom pet.
Eligibility
To participate, you must link your Twitch account by visiting https://account.battle.net/connections
. If you have changed your password or made any changes to your Twitch or Battle.net account, you will have to relink your accounts. When you relink, there will be a 7-day cooldown before you can relink a new Twitch account. After you’ve claimed your rewards on Twitch, please make sure you’re logging into the Battle.net region you’d like to receive the drop(s) on, as the first region you log into will be where your items will be delivered. It can take up to 24 hours to receive your reward(s) in game after claiming. Read our Frequently Asked Questions section for more information.
How do I Earn Twitch Drops?Start Time:
March 22, 10:00 a.m. PDT (17:00 GMT)End Time:
April 5, 10:00 a.m. PDT (18:00 BST)Watch 4 hours
of World of Warcraft
content while these Twitch Drops are active on any channel to earn the Fathom pet. “Weighed down by all the loot he has plundered. He could share the burden he carries but it turns out he's a little shellfish.”
Frequently Asked QuestionsQ. How do I link my battle.net and Twitch accounts?
A. Sign into your Battle.net account at https://account.battle.net/connections
and click the Connect link for Twitch, then follow the instructions to sign in and link your Twitch account to Battle.net.Q. What devices can I use to earn and claim drops?
A. You can earn and claim drops using your PC/Mac web browser or on the Twitch app for Android or iOS. Twitch apps on game consoles, smart TVs, and other TV apps do not support drops.Q. Do I need to watch the same channel the entire time to earn my drops?
A. You can earn progress towards a drop on any eligible channel in the World of Warcraft
category on Twitch. You can, for example, watch half an hour on one channel and then switch to another channel without losing your progress. You cannot earn progress faster by watching more than one channel at a time.Q. Will I receive my drop rewards in-game automatically?
A. To receive your rewards, you must claim the drop on the channel you’re watching or in the Drops Inventory menu on Twitch.Q. Do Twitch Drop rewards expire?
A. Earned Twitch Drop rewards will expire seven (7) days after they’ve been claimed if a Battle.net account has not been linked.Q. As a streamer, how do I get Twitch Drops on my channel?
A. All you need to do is ensure your Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked and that you’ve opted into Drops (see Drops Streamer Home).Q. What regions are eligible for these Twitch Drops?
A. Participating regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.