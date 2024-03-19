Plunderstorm Merch Now Available in the Blizzard Gear Store

Most tone deaf thing I've seen them do.
this is getting cringy
This is getting hilarious
A fool and their money are so easily parted... lol
lol. Would probably sell a lot better if they removed the W.
...okay lol. you know it's not a good look when your subscribers wonder if the merc compliments the gameplay or if the gameplay is meant to compliment the merch.Gotta wonder who designed this and who could possibly buy something like this without feeling like a dolt.
Well, they didn't waste any time.Now I hate the word "cringe" but....
LOL. Blizzard going hard on trying to convince us that we all love Fortnite.WIll never buy one of these. Esp since they use chinese slave labor in making their merch.
The merch is better than the patch itself.
You mean Body Type 2 Cropped T-Shirt, right?
Struggled to get the patch out as intended but didn't skip on making sure that merch was ready at the starting line