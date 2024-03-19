Plunderstorm Interviews - Double Jump, No Addon Support, Exclusive Rewards

LETS GO! Something new gonna try it.
Just here for the rewards. Done as soon as I get the recolors to my collection.
Weak Aura devs in shambles
Can we play it with a controller?
I need to play with the standard UI? Big L.
Glad they are trying something new. If it works it works, if it doesn't then try something else. Never trying new things is the only true way to fail.
Have no idea if im going to enjoy this yet but it seems like a pretty radical idea and I'm all in favor of them trying stuff like this
I see the tabard and eyepatch going to the big guilds just like the battle mount back in the day.Small guilds and solo players are SOL and given a big FU by the devs once again.
I will be interested to see how controller support works for this.
they do not pay the people enoguh to shill this garbage. NEW GROUND? if we want to play battle royal we left wow ages ago stupid management. even with the rewards FORCED pvp is not my thing. doing this more than once is not my thing doing its more than 5 times will make me cry doing this enough to get 40 RENOWN levels....for recolors. this is just so much worse than anything i was expecting, at least we all know what this had to be the secret patch cause no one want's this. no one is hype for this. burn it
AH CAN'T PLAY PVP WITHOUT MUH WEAKAURAS AND MUH ADDONSI don't like it and I HAVEN'T EVEN TRIED IT. UNPLAYABLE.For real though this gameplay direction feels super fresh. Looking forward to it.
so glad the only reward for winning is an eyepatch and a tabard. it's unbearably unpleasant being forced to "win" a pvp gamemode for rewards, so the fact that those specific rewards suck means i don't need to care and can just be cannon fodder for people who are actually interested in the event itself without reservation.i think the only lesson i'd like them to learn is that "win against a player" and "win against an AI" are two entirely different things and that locking rewards behind the first one when less than a quarter of the playerbase can't fathom that some people don't give a rat's ass about pvp or "gitting gud" is objectively a terrible decision. keep giving them mounts, we have like 2 thousand of those.