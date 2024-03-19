Plunderstorm Interviews - Double Jump, No Addon Support, Exclusive Rewards

Gamespot Interview - Inspiration

"When you think back to Warcraft 3, one thing that's super cool about Warcraft 3 was going around to the different camps and leveling your hero," Salvatore said. "And level 10 was a major point to get to…What's super cool is harkening back to that. It is a PvP game but there's also PvE elements. Leveling up gives you health, leveling up gives you more damage on your abilities, you can find better loot in different places on the map. You can go around and find these camps of monsters and help level up your character each game. It kind of harkens back to that."

"We wanted this experience to have a familiar space in that sense so that players didn't feel with all the experimentation it wasn't too jarring in the sense of the playspace," Bartos said. "The playspace still kind of feels familiar, they still have a strong understanding of it, and then we layered the experimental effort on top."

New Spells and Abilities

"It's exciting to be able to take what WoW is so good at, which is that second-to-second combat, and really break the rules of what's there," Salvatore said. "That's one of the main reasons why you aren't playing as your main character. This is a unique experience, this is a very different experience, a class-less experience. This is more limited, but hopefully deep enough that players will find enough to talk about metas and talk about what strats they go with when they enter a match."

PCGamer Interview - Separate Servers

"We are really focused on trying to break the rules. We really want to give players something that's super exciting, especially experimental, before The War Within launches," Salvatore said, referring to WoW's next expansion due later this year. "Once that launches, the big focus is going to be on that expansion."



"If people are going to social media or creating forum posts about how excited they are about the abilities within Plunderstorm, this could totally be something that we look to bring to the game in the future."

Exclusive Rewards



"You don't need it do it all in one sitting," Salvatore said. "We don't want this to feel like you're required to play every single day for the six weeks that this is active."



The developers are expecting that casual players will require a couple of weeks of non-obsessive play to get all the rewards.



"This is a monumental undertaking for this experiment," Bartos said. "We are charting new ground."

Interview with WoWCast

Spectator Mode

No Addon Support