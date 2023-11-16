Patch 10.2.5 Seeds of Renewal Announced - Dragonriding Everywhere, Gilneas, More Customizations

The next update, Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal, is in development and will allow defenders of the Dragon Isles to discover the buried history of Azeroth and the Dragon Isles through the Azerothian Archives Public Event, take Dragonriding to the skies of old-world continents, storm Dragonflight Dungeons alongside AI companions, complete new Campaign chapters in the continuation of the Dragon Isle epilogues, and more!

Dragonriding Available Worldwide

The skies of Azeroth and beyond can be yours in the saddle of your dragon. In Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal, Dragonriding will be expanded to all old-world continents wherever flying is available.

Azerothian Archives

Discover the history of the Dragon Isles and meet a unique cast of characters, hear stories of old, and witness the iconography of a time before. Participate in Solo and Group activities within Traitor’s Rest with a Weekly Public Event, plenty of opportunity to explore, and earn rewards like Battle Pets, Mounts, and a Transmog set.

Gilneas Reclamation

King Greymane is ready to retake his kingdom, but Gilneas isn't as empty as expected. Help reclaim what was lost and return the kingdom to Gilnean hands.

Follower Dungeons

Tank, heal, and DPS alongside follower NPC companions that join you on your Dungeon adventures. They will be available in all eight Normal Dragonflight Dungeons and can scale from 1–4 players. These companions will allow players to learn about Dragonflight dungeons at their own pace and provide the freedom to experiment and customize their Party makeup.

New Character Customizations

Get creative with your characters! Trolls, it’s time to hit the salon and change things up with five new hair colors. Unique customization for Draenei, Warlock Tyrant, and Darkglare demons are on their way, and customization Achievements are coming for completionists.

As we enter the next development phase for Dragonflight, watch the official World of Warcraft news site for everything you need to know.