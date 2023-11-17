New Dragonriding Customizations in Patch 10.2.5 - Lunar Festival & Love is in the Air

Wow this PTR announcement has been incredibly impressive. Not that I didn't have enough to do in game already, the content is flowing and promising! Thanks Blizz!
Let me guess 50k gold each
Really hope that it's not another RNG with abyssal and useless bad luck protection ....
I'm assuming the Love is in the Air manuscript will drop from CCC. The Lunar Festival one is interesting though -- will it cost tokens, or will they actually be making Omen worth killing?
I'm calling it now the lunar one will be charms and the love is in the air will be from the heart shaped box.
I really hope these aren't going to be ridiculous gold prices. I might have a good stock of gold, but I can't justify spending like 100k on a saddle, which sucks because I really didn't want to skip Pirates Day. ): Oh well, at least the Highland drake is getting a Christmas saddle.
I love (ha) the proto-drake armour! Hoping the drop rate won't be too bad, assuming it comes from our nemesis, the Heart-Shaped Box.
They can keep the 'Love' one, but the Lunar one is awesome.
I just can't get exited over these. Give me a new mount. Not more customisations we will never use.