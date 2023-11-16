Dragonriding Limited to 80% of Maximum Speed Outside Dragon Isles - Outland Cup Announcement



Dragonriding is now available throughout Azeroth wherever flying is available. Outside of the Dragon Isles, Dragonriding mounts move at 80% of their maximum speeds.

Developers’ note: We are restricting the speed of dragonriding outside of the Dragon Isles in order to not make travel times on old world contents trivially short. We believe 80% dragonriding speed will strike a balance between giving players exciting and engaging traversal, while still preserving a sense of immersion. The Dragon Isles continent is pretty massive compared to some of our older continents, so we need to adjust speed accordingly.

