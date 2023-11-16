Dragonriding Limited to 80% of Maximum Speed Outside Dragon Isles - Outland Cup Announcement

OUTLAND CUP
The Outland Cup is available for testing from November 16 through November 29. Mount up and rediscover the skies of Outland with a new Dragonriding racing event arriving on the shattered world.
Thirteen new races are spread across Outland and are available in Normal, Advanced, and Reverse courses. Hellfire Hustle, Coilfang Caper, Blade’s Edge Brawl, Telaar Tear, Razorthorn Rise Rush, Auchindoun Coaster, Tempest Keep Sweep, Shattrath City Sashay, Shadowmoon Slam, Eco-Dome Excursion, Warmaul Wingding, Skettis Scramble, and Fel Pit Fracas.
- New rewards available for purchase with Riders of Azeroth Badges: Drake Racer’s Scarf, Outlandish Drake Racer’s transmog set, new dragon customizations, Valdrakken Accord Insignia, and Manuscript of Endless Possibility that randomizes mount customizations each time you mount up on a customizable mount.
- Complete all Outland Cup races on Gold to earn the achievement Outland Racing Completionist: Gold, Outland Racer title, and Ruby Riders of Azeroth tabard.
- Mount customizations will now be used when racing in the Outland Cup.
- Players will be granted a maxed out Dragonriding Talent Tree when racing in the Outland Cup.
- The introductory quest for the Outland Cup has been changed to require the player to complete all the races.
- Players will now be rewarded with 40 Riders of Azeroth Badges for completing the quest.
- Players that haven’t unlocked dragonriding yet will also be able to fly the race courses using loaned dragonriding mounts.
- The Grotto Netherwing Drake and Flourishing Whimsydrake have been added to the list of available loaned dragonriding mounts.
- Since worldwide dragonriding is now available, you will no longer be dismounted after completing the race if dragonriding is unlocked on that character. If dragonriding hasn’t been unlocked, you will be dismounted after completing a race.