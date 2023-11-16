The World of Warcraft 19th Anniversary Celebration is Now Live - New Mount and Pet Rewards

Celebrate 19 Years of World of Warcraft with us! Log in to World of Warcraft*
between 16 November and 7 December to earn the WoW’s 19th Anniversary
achievement, then check your mail for a special Anniversary Gift Package along with the Lil' Frostwing pet, just for logging in!Inside the gift package, you’ll find 200 Timewarped Badges, an “Invitation from the Timewalkers”, which will start a quest “A Timely Invitation” leading you to Chromie in the Caverns of Time, a Celebration Firework, and a Celebration Package item to increase experience and reputation gains by 19%.New Histoians have joined ithe party: Wolfgang, Gnai, and Cortagosa. They've improved the chronocrystal display near the historians and offer a wider range fo past cinematics to view from Classic World of Warcraft
to Dragonflight.
In addition, quest givers Historian Llore and Historian Ju’pa will have two daily quests that give players a chance to earn additional Timewarped Badges either by answering World of Warcraft trivia or by defeating some familiar foes. For this year, they've gone into their archives and have added some new history questions to quiz players on the daily quest, "A Time to Reflect." Collectors will also have a chance to pick up a few pieces of classic loot from defeating them. Historian Ma’di also has a variety of goodies you can purchase including:
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Celebration Package
|Use to increase all experience and reputation gains by 19%.
|15 Copper
|Bronze-Tinted Sunglasses
|Appearance
|200 Timewarped Badges
|Celebration Wand – Gnoll
|Consumable: Puts a Gnoll costume on a targeted party member.
|25 Timewarped Badges
|Celebration Wand – Murloc
|Consumable: Puts a Murloc costume on a targeted party member.
|25 Timewarped Badges
|Celebration Wand – Quilboar
|Consumable: Puts a Quilboar costume on a targeted party member.
|25 Timewarped Badges
|Celebration Wand – Trogg
|Consumable: Puts a Trogg costume on a targeted party member.
|25 Timewarped Badges
|Corgi Pup
|Battle Pet: “His tiny legs make him more aerodynamic.”
|200 Timewarped Badges
|Crafted Cloak of War
|Cosmetic
|200 Timewarped Badges
|Exquisite Costume Set: “Edwin VanCleef”
|Consumable: “An intricate replica, down to the very strands of hair. It will wear out over time.”
|200 Timewarped Badges
|Inflatable Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker
|Consumable: “Equip your Inflatable Thunderfury.”
|50 Timewarped Badges
|Overtuned Corgi Goggles
|Toy: Designed to make your friends look adorable.
|200 Timewarped Badges
|Timeless Mechanical Dragonling
|Battle Pet: “Dragons come in all types of temporal classification — timeless, time-lost, and even infinite.”
|200 Timewarped Badges
|Tranquil Mechanical Yeti Costume
|Consumable: “Dress up like a Yeti.”
|50 Timewarped Badges
|Illidari Doomhawk
|Mount: "Once a year, a rift in time appears, and strange things occur. The Illidari scouts and Doomwalker were quite surprised to find themselves in Tanaris."
|5000 Timewarped Badges
Classic Bosses to Celebrate
It’s been 19 years since the gates opened into Azeroth, and the heroes of the Horde and Alliance began their journey of discovery and adventure. To celebrate this momentous occasion, some familiar foes have returned to Azeroth—with some slightly updated abilities. Players level 30 and above can take on Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and one of the four Dragons of Nightmare each day for some loot and Timewarped Badges.You’ll also be able to do a little Timewalking to take on the Doomwalker with the weekly quest, “Doomwalkin’ Has Come Knockin” for Timewarped Badges and a chance at additional rewards, including the Doomwalker Trophy Stand toy or the new Azure Worldchiller mount.In addition, players could also have a chance at the following rewards:Weapons
Armor
|Name
|Type
|Akama’s Edge
|One-Hand Axe
|Barrel-Blade Longrifle
|Gun
|Ethereum Nexus-Reaver
|Two-Hand Axe
|Talon of the Tempest
|One-Hand Dagger
|Name
|Type
|Slot
|Anger-Spark Gloves
|Cloth
|Hand
|Archaic Charm of Presence
|--
|Neck
|Black-Iron Battlecloak
|--
|Back
|Darkcrest Waistguard
|Mail
|Waist
|Faceguard of the Endless Watch
|Plate
|Head
|Fathom-Helm of the Deeps
|Mail
|Head
|Gilded Trousers of Benediction
|Cloth
|Legs
|Hellstitched Mantle
|Leather
|Shoulder
|Terrorweave Tunic
|Leather
|Chest
|Voidforged Greaves
|Plate
|Feet
Return to Alterac Valley of Olde
Run down your enemies, raze their fortifications, and exchange the tokens you loot from their corpses to summon mighty reinforcements in Korrak’s Revenge, a throwback Battleground inspired by the earliest days of Alterac Valley.Players who participate in Korrak’s Revenge and complete the bonus objective to obtain 200 Timewarped Badges from the event can earn two mounts: the Stormpike Battle Ram (Alliance) and the Frostwolf Snarler (Horde).
Join the Party in the Caverns of Time
Gather your friends and join the celebration in the Caverns of Time as you /dance, play some Khadgar-ball Soccer, and more.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who has continued to make their home in Azeroth. You represent the best aspects of the Horde and the Alliance, and you inspire and motivate us every day. We’re looking forward to sharing many, many
more adventures with you in the years to come.