The World of Warcraft 19th Anniversary Celebration is Now Live - New Mount and Pet Rewards





Name

Description

Cost





Celebration Package

Use to increase all experience and reputation gains by 19%.

15 Copper





Bronze-Tinted Sunglasses

Appearance

200 Timewarped Badges





Celebration Wand – Gnoll

Consumable: Puts a Gnoll costume on a targeted party member.

25 Timewarped Badges





Celebration Wand – Murloc

Consumable: Puts a Murloc costume on a targeted party member.

25 Timewarped Badges





Celebration Wand – Quilboar

Consumable: Puts a Quilboar costume on a targeted party member.

25 Timewarped Badges





Celebration Wand – Trogg

Consumable: Puts a Trogg costume on a targeted party member.

25 Timewarped Badges





Corgi Pup

Battle Pet: “His tiny legs make him more aerodynamic.”

200 Timewarped Badges





Crafted Cloak of War

Cosmetic

200 Timewarped Badges





Exquisite Costume Set: “Edwin VanCleef”

Consumable: “An intricate replica, down to the very strands of hair. It will wear out over time.”

200 Timewarped Badges





Inflatable Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker

Consumable: “Equip your Inflatable Thunderfury.”

50 Timewarped Badges





Overtuned Corgi Goggles

Toy: Designed to make your friends look adorable.

200 Timewarped Badges





Timeless Mechanical Dragonling

Battle Pet: “Dragons come in all types of temporal classification — timeless, time-lost, and even infinite.”

200 Timewarped Badges





Tranquil Mechanical Yeti Costume

Consumable: “Dress up like a Yeti.”

50 Timewarped Badges





Illidari Doomhawk

Mount: "Once a year, a rift in time appears, and strange things occur. The Illidari scouts and Doomwalker were quite surprised to find themselves in Tanaris."

5000 Timewarped Badges





Classic Bosses to Celebrate





Name

Type





Akama’s Edge

One-Hand Axe





Barrel-Blade Longrifle

Gun





Ethereum Nexus-Reaver

Two-Hand Axe





Talon of the Tempest

One-Hand Dagger









Name

Type

Slot





Anger-Spark Gloves

Cloth

Hand





Archaic Charm of Presence

--

Neck





Black-Iron Battlecloak

--

Back





Darkcrest Waistguard

Mail

Waist





Faceguard of the Endless Watch

Plate

Head





Fathom-Helm of the Deeps

Mail

Head





Gilded Trousers of Benediction

Cloth

Legs





Hellstitched Mantle

Leather

Shoulder





Terrorweave Tunic

Leather

Chest





Voidforged Greaves

Plate

Feet





Return to Alterac Valley of Olde

Join the Party in the Caverns of Time

Thank You!

Celebrate 19 Years of World of Warcraft with us! Log in tobetween 16 November and 7 December to earn theachievement, then check your mail for a special Anniversary Gift Package along with the Lil' Frostwing pet, just for logging in!Inside the gift package, you’ll find 200 Timewarped Badges, an “Invitation from the Timewalkers”, which will start a quest “A Timely Invitation” leading you to Chromie in the Caverns of Time, a Celebration Firework, and a Celebration Package item to increase experience and reputation gains by 19%.New Histoians have joined ithe party: Wolfgang, Gnai, and Cortagosa. They've improved the chronocrystal display near the historians and offer a wider range fo past cinematics to view fromtoIn addition, quest givers Historian Llore and Historian Ju’pa will have two daily quests that give players a chance to earn additional Timewarped Badges either by answering World of Warcraft trivia or by defeating some familiar foes. For this year, they've gone into their archives and have added some new history questions to quiz players on the daily quest, "A Time to Reflect." Collectors will also have a chance to pick up a few pieces of classic loot from defeating them. Historian Ma’di also has a variety of goodies you can purchase including:It’s been 19 years since the gates opened into Azeroth, and the heroes of the Horde and Alliance began their journey of discovery and adventure. To celebrate this momentous occasion, some familiar foes have returned to Azeroth—with some slightly updated abilities. Players level 30 and above can take on Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and one of the four Dragons of Nightmare each day for some loot and Timewarped Badges.You’ll also be able to do a little Timewalking to take on the Doomwalker with the weekly quest, “Doomwalkin’ Has Come Knockin” for Timewarped Badges and a chance at additional rewards, including the Doomwalker Trophy Stand toy or the new Azure Worldchiller mount.In addition, players could also have a chance at the following rewards:Run down your enemies, raze their fortifications, and exchange the tokens you loot from their corpses to summon mighty reinforcements in Korrak’s Revenge, a throwback Battleground inspired by the earliest days of Alterac Valley.Players who participate in Korrak’s Revenge and complete the bonus objective to obtain 200 Timewarped Badges from the event can earn two mounts: the Stormpike Battle Ram (Alliance) and the Frostwolf Snarler (Horde).Gather your friends and join the celebration in the Caverns of Time as you /dance, play some Khadgar-ball Soccer, and more.Thank you to everyone who has continued to make their home in Azeroth. You represent the best aspects of the Horde and the Alliance, and you inspire and motivate us every day. We’re looking forward to sharing many,more adventures with you in the years to come.