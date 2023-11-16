Love Witch Transmog - Love is in the Air Trading Post Rewards Coming in 2024

WE'RE GETTING MAGICAL GIRL TRANSMOG LETS GOOOO
I am impressed.
THESE SETS ARE FIRE
Very nice! Still needs to fix the issue of people losing all their hair with certain hats, though.
Ah starguardian skins coming to wow cool. Those are really funny tho :p
These are horrible but I love them
OH MY GOD
amazing. hopefully we can actually afford it and they dont tendie starve us
Can we get the same ol gold challenge mode hi res mop dung sets, they were absolutely sick and better than most the dog *!@# mogs you serve up in this thing.
Fighting dreadlords by moonlight...
wonder which will be the February reward and which will be in the trading post, or all this as a reward.
SEEERAAA MUUUN!Surprised it took them so long to implement this. GW2 has had a very cute magical girl-style set for some time now, and it's very popular.
Wish the transmog was showing more skin
MOON PIRISUMU POWA MAKE UPI ned all of these NOW
Wow I love these so much xD
So all trader post stuff. I suppose making holiday themed stuff available by doing the holiday themed activities is out of the question for Blizzard now.
Blizzard! You have outdone yourselves, these are the cutest things ever. Amazing sets <3 Magical girls are awesome and it's about time WoW got some. Horde races you better wear these, you know you want to see an orc in this.
The $%^&ing pricing of these is absurd as hell. Basically can't spend anything from now until February if you want to afford it all. Why the *!@# are there separate entries for each staff, bow or crown? Those absolutely should only be one entry for that price.And would it &*!@ing kill Blizzard to actually let hair show with hats like this? Like come the !@#$ on, my character isn't bald.
This is a travesty. The stupid blizzcon onesie was bad enough now this garbage. Wow doesn't need this silly candy-land asthetic. But I expect to be called an "edgelord" or something because I'm not squealing "OMG SO CUTE UWU I NEED THIS ;3!"