New Raid Buff Trinkets in Patch 10.2.5?

Neat.
Definitely looks like options for our companions. Super excited to see this tech used in the future. I don’t think we’d ever see this used in mythic+, which is good. But to do delves or other open world activities would be a fun way to use your Warband characters if that’s what will become of it.
An interesting idea.
That has got to be for the follower dungeons right?
This is probably for the new dungeon mechanic with NPCS. Might be gear for them.
Okay that is interesting. Trading in the throughput of your own trinket for 5% magic damage or lust for you raid is a big deal if you dont have it. Trading in the stam and secondaries for an ankh (assuming it doesn't count as a battle rez due to the name) might be too good though.
Just makes drums good
Are they testing to make raid buffs into embellishments in the next expansion
"at the cost of a player's trinket", and by that they mean a healer. xD
Probably just items to equip your companions with, maybe a test to carry over into delves, but this would be pretty sick to work into some system for actual gear. maybe make use of the shirt slot? Maybe make them (unique:1) embellishments? Something.
not a single one of these are even remotely worth it.
They take our Bloodlust, now they take our Reincarnation as well! Just remove Shamans from the game already! -_-