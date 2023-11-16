Hearthstone Promotion Datamining Clues in Patch 10.2.5 - Mount, Pets, Bag, Cosmetic Items

That coin mount is really cool
Took ten years but the red/black version of the Hearthsteed is finally getting released, eh? I remember when that was datamined along with the existing one and the logical conclusion was this one was for the Horde, while the one we actually got was the Alliance one.
Will the Hearthstone Tavern datamined a million years ago ever be used now? Maybe even the hearth elemental mount?
Don't think that's meant to be a coin, though. It's the clasp or centerpiece on the game box. The description even implies that.
Looks like it's gonna be THAT time of the year/decade when I will have to install Hearthstone again for a little while until done with rewards! 😉🤭🤫
Great, I gotta reinstall again. I don't like playing this; hopefully the rewards are quick to earn like last time.
Nice! So It's going to be like the Diablo IV Event, I guess, based on the Rewards :DAnd finally we get some Reno Jackson representation ingame.Seriously... Reno is a Blue Dragon... where is he in DF?
Man, I wish they'd just go the GW2 route with hats and model some generic hairstyle under it. I get it's more difficult with WoW, but every time I see one of these I just know I'm never going to use it, lol.
Expected for March/April/December next year.
Oof, almost makes me want to attempt to play the dumb card game.Almost.
I need that hat in my life!
Please don't make me play Heartstone again just for another mount...