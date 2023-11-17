Explorer-Themed Armor and Weapon Transmog in Patch 10.2.5

I knew it was only a meter of time, let's go!
Maybe Azerothian Archives rewards? Edit: nvm, already say it in the article.
So.. Is this normal that I had a look at them and got instant anxiety, because probably all of this will be from trading post and I won't be able to buy both mounts AND transmogs?
Good! Been waiting for recolors of that set to finally show up ngl
Pirate expansion confirmed!
Hair toggle please Blizzard, i want to wear hats without having to lose my hair :'(((
Very nice, glad this excellent set becomes available ingame, too. Renowned Explorer's has the better color palette imho, but having recolors will allow for better mix&matching with various other Transmog :)The weapons and buckled hats look great as well!
This is very good, especially for cloth wearers, since most of the cloth sets are absolute garbage, unless you're into robes.Although I do hope that the original set will return in some way as well in the future, it's still looking much better then this one.
Cool hats that I will never use since they diminish my beautiful hair into a buzzcut.
About time they put in a silver framed pair of the half-specs. They look so good on so many characters/outfits but only being available in gold limits it.
Im hoping they bring the one that was in the Recruit-a-friend. I actually like it but I do welcome the other variations. so lets go!
I LOVE the stuff. All of it.What I don't love is that a lot of the weapons are maces.
as soon as they announced the trading post this was something i was hoping would happen
"it belongs in a museum."
nice! I love those pants, but having them on only one color kinda makes all my transmogs look the same. some color variants finally.