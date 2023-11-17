Spring Transmog Models on the 10.2.5 PTR - Pastel Robes, Bonnets, Floral Weapons

2D painted on gear...
Beautiful but I never ever wear a hat. It makes me look bald. When will the fix this?
RIP my beautiful long hair
I'm liking the sunflower staff.
Still no technology to show the hair with a hat, maybe in 10 years
Well, at least the art department is hanging in there, as always. I hope they pay those guys and the music department well.
These sets need some 3D pieces.
LOVE! <3 Keep it up! Girls play this game too!
Looks great, but when you have leggings where the chest piece’coat’ bleeds onto the leggings to make it look combined, it means you can’t combine the leggings with anything else. It is the same with the tuskarr woolly winter outfit. I think it stops people being able to use them a lot, and also looks a bit naff.The weapons are great though, particularly the sunflower!
The bodice looks a little too... armor-y?it looks too hefty and ornate for a spring leisure outfit.Maybe I'm just looking for something to nitpick.
Love the bonnets! (on a female - it looks ridiculous to me on a guy).Also loving the various bows, as a hunter.
what a nice tasteful dress. It just needs a few 3D parts to it though
This bow is so beautiful!
I swear by my pretty floral bonnet, I will end you
Now I can ook like my other hobbies inside the game too!
The purple robe without the belt looks great.The three with the belt? Ruined by the belt. Le sad.