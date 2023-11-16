Dreadlord Armor Set Cosmetic Items Added in Patch 10.2.5 - Shadowsbane & Venombane Variants

Why does blizzard HATE giving the back of boots 3D aspects? Like it looks so naked, baren and awful to look at. Cover around the entire leg. Stop just caring about the front. 90% of the time, players are looking at the back of their characters anyway.
Lmao. Those baby wings. I know the reskinned the ones they gave for Dragon Flight but wowza do they look sad being that small. Rest of the set is pretty decent though.
I love the Dreadlord set, but Blizzard really needs to realise that the wings are derpy as !@#$.No one with taste would ever use those due to how small they are compared to the character, it's pretty terrible. Same reason the dragon wings from the dragonflight purchase are barely used.Blizzard really needs to increase the size of the wings at least 3 times. Because it's such a waste otherwise, why put so much work into making a cool cloak if you aren't going to scale it properly to fit the user. It's just a massive shame.
Cmon give us Terron gorefiend's wings or something. Not these bitesized things
I’ll eat my shorts if these aren’t a Demon Hunter cosmetic
Now I can finally look like Jaina in game!
How small can they make the wings?Blizzard: Yes.
The baby wings LOLSo threatening, so scary
The wings are the weakest part of the set. They're literally dragon wings and don't fit with the vampire aesthetic. Just make them a little bigger and add more leather texture and it will fit better.
Can we please get some REAL wings?
This is why I love GW2 because at least with their wings, Anet are unapologetic about how big they design them.Those wings are just goofy as hell.The rest of the set is neat tho.
This better not be a thousand tender.
pls give us a shadowy version of lock t6 wings or something similar to the wings that proc from the ny'lotha dragon scale trinket.. these wings look so pathetic.. dreadlord .. ha
Love it but those wings look puny.
No one will be using those wings
This must have something to do with Azerothian Archives.
I'm glad the wings are separate, at least. I can't stand how backpacks hide your weapon now. Can't they give us a toggle?