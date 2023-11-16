5 New Troll Hair Color Customizations Coming in Patch 10.2.5

Nice and vibrant colors for Trolls at least. Still, would be nice if we got more than just hair colors.
Give them to every race please
We need male trolls to get beards. How has this not happened yet? Vol'jin has had a beard for forever that's all we want to be like him lol
These are nice.But Beards for male Trolls would be sick.(Similar to Vol'jins)
5 new hair colours for trolls and 1 new skin colour for Draenei, oh wait, sorry, "Dranei," should not be listed as a feature for a patch, minor patch or not. It's kind of insulting to your playerbase to say NEW CUSTOMIZATIONS, for there to only be 6 across 2 playabale races. Yes we want more options, but don't drip feed them....
Now what if they had beards?
Why not some green skin tones for trolls? Those are already in the files and some forest trolls are canonically Horde allies.
Beards plsAnd let undead stand upright
C'mon, Blizzard! We want beards!Give us beards!
So kinda disappointing that it's just a handful of new hair colors, but I will say I do really like the dark red color.
No standing up straight, no new tusks, no other customization just hair color….
I'm still pretty poopoo about the very few options coming being advertised as a feature, but that dark red hair color is niiice.
Whoa! Crazy content dude! You slid the hue scaler! Nuts!
I am.. extremely confused why Blizzard limits hair colors to certain races when we have Barbers that literally have the power to change your gender and EVERYTHING about you from your eye color down to what your face looks like.
troll heritage armor when ?one of the original races and we trolls still dont have it
And still.. NO TROLL BEARDS? Even in Warcraft 3, the shadowhunter hero unit already had it... and still we get nothing like that
KEKW Hair color, man c'mon look at them humans with crazy customs n look at the few