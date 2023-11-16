New Draenei Skin Color Customization in Patch 10.2.5

Was hoping for some fel-cracked skin and hoof options since we got the Manari colours recently... ah well.
So much for a "unique customization for Draenei". ONE skin color, awfully similar to stuff we already have. What a joke.
Came here expecting nothing and I'm still disappointed, just this? one single skin color?
That's all ? Seriously ... Blizzard is getting very lazy with those new customizations.I expected 10.2.5 content to be way more ambitious with the cut of 10.3
When I saw the notes that said "1 new skin color for Draenei", I thought, "Did they really listen to player feedback about people wanting the fel-cracked Man'ari Eredar skin color?"Nope.
Now slap this black on Lightforged. @ _ @
Very cool of them to mislead with customizations in plural when its literally just ONE skin for one race and FIVE hair colors for another. That is not worthy of being on the featured tab. Unless there is more, this is very disappointing.
Please tell me they just haven't datamined the other customizations. Please tell me this isn't it. The art team, as good as they CAN be, is really letting everyone down. STOP GIVING US RECOLORS! GIVE US UNIQUE THINGS LIKE HAIR STYLES, FACES, PIERCINGS, ETC!
This is really stupid that we are only getting 1 skin color and nothing else.
I wish they added some stuff for lightforged draenei too
pls pls pls give us proper ma'nari horns/cracks/fel glow options PLS
Nice this the skin color of Lady Sacrolash. So many years to beg for this tone skin. Now add her horns model and we are done.
YES! ALL THIS YEARS I FINALLY CAN BE COLOR GRAPE!
Seriously?just a skin color?We got the ma'nari options last patch. It's time we get Krokul/Broken Dranei features! I got my hopes up for nothing
Big win.
This is literally the first datamining of the patch….that has JUST gone up….chill and stop complaining. There will probably be more but that’s all that’s finished and released at the moment.People need to relax and stop complaining when there is free additional optional customisation added to the game and just be happy that they are still adding this stuff.
Hopefully there is more than this wen it said "unique customizations" I was expecting more in a way of new faces than just a skin color hopefully someday we get some sort of krokul option... =)