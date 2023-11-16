New Over-Shoulder Cloak Model Datamined in Patch 10.2.5

now THAT will make a perfect hunter class fantasy tmog
very cool, would be even cooler if it connected in the back lol
This is awesome! I love seeing them try new things like this, especially for the shoulder slot that I don't use on basically any character.
We can finally make Arthas Menethil Transmogs?
Finally.
I like the idea, but why the separation in the back? :c
It's not bad.I think what people would actually like a lot more, is an actual update to cloaks. Even giving them just a tiny bit of thickness would be an improvement. But imagine one with like, actual 3d tassels on it. It seems like the final gear piece that Blizzard just can't do anything fun with.Still, especially with the ability to mog shoulders individually, there's a lot of interesting looks you can build with this. Especially with a matching cloak collar. So it's definitely still a win.
That is definitely a.. uhh model.
Looks a bit derpy but atleast they're trying.
This is perfect, its clearly intended to go along with an actual backslot to complete the cape.
I wonder if these are actually a Shoulder mog and not a cape mog 🤔
NEED THEM
nvm its a cloak
It's like they started and got half-way done and just stopped. You're almost there it's almost a full over-the-shoulder cloak, just finish it, it's fine we've waited like a decade. It's fine to wait a bit longer for a finished transmog item.
nice shoulders i meant cloak