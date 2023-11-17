This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.0
PTR
10.2.0
Northrend Cup Dragonriding Race Achievements on the Patch 10.2.5 PTR
PTR
Posted
2 hr 50 min ago
by
Archimtiros
We've discovered new achievements associated with the Northrend Cup Dragonriding races on the Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 PTR!
The actual world event was detailed
last September alongside other old-world racing cups
, and unfortunately the
Northrend Cup
isn't until April, though we at least have the
Outland Cup
starting this January to hold us over. Still, these achievements give us some idea of the upcoming races.
Blackriver Burble: Gold
Citadel Sortie: Gold
Coldarra Climb: Gold
Crystalsong Crisis: Gold
Dragonblight Dragon Flight: Gold
Dragonblight Dragon Flight: Gold
Daggercap Dart: Gold
Gundrak Fast Track: Gold
Makers Marathon: Gold
Scalawag Slither: Gold
Sholazar Spree: Gold
Zul'Drak Zephyr: Gold
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 4 Comments
Hide 4 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Zimerita
on 2023-11-17T02:23:53-06:00
Get your P2W
Algarian Stormrider
from HC/Epic Edition for EZ Mode flying.
Comment by
Benchie
on 2023-11-17T02:33:38-06:00
Get your P2W
Algarian Stormrider
from HC/Epic Edition for EZ Mode flying.
Where's P2W?
Comment by
DCCXVIII
on 2023-11-17T02:48:31-06:00
Get your P2W
Algarian Stormrider
from HC/Epic Edition for EZ Mode flying.
Lmao, you do realise that the game automatically substitutes whatever mount you have with ones restricted to by the Devs, right? You can't just choose between the 2 different types of DR mounts.
Besides, the Stormrider isn't that useful in courses not designed for it. In fact, it will probably completely mess you up. Only people who don't have the mount don't understand what I'm talking about.
Comment by
katkaly
on 2023-11-17T04:36:03-06:00
Get your P2W
Algarian Stormrider
from HC/Epic Edition for EZ Mode flying.
Lmao, you do realise that the game automatically substitutes whatever mount you have with ones restricted to by the Devs, right? You can't just choose between the 2 different types of DR mounts.
Besides, the Stormrider isn't that useful in courses not designed for it. In fact, it will probably completely mess you up. Only people who don't have the mount don't understand what I'm talking about.
Indeed. More often than not, I've had to reset because of the Stormrider's "Surge".
And they won't even let you use it in the challenge races.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News