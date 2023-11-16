New Warlock Customizations for Darkglare and Tyrant in Patch 10.2.5 - Return of the Observer

HES BACK
DK Ghoul customization, when?
YES OBSERVER IS BACK!
Let me summon an Imp Mother as my Tyrant! <3
Nice - but be good to get some serious customisation on Demo's actual pet we're forced to use.... Like a few entirely new forms....
11 options for a 2 minute CD, and 5 options for a 1.5 min CD. Meanwhile, i have three options for my ghoul, two of which are 15 years old. Nice.
"Promoted?" This is a huge demotion! What a joke. Give us the PET Observer back, not a fricking 20 sec ability every 2 minutes.This is less than nothing, this is a kick in the face.
@#$% outta here with that, doing that to the darkglare does not make up for taking the observer
as a Destro warlock, i am outraged.
W
As a destruction warlock who had used the glyph for the better part of a decade this isnt a return of the observer, as destruction doesnt have access to it.You raised my hopes and dashed them quite expertly sir.
They take it away then give it back as "new" content and people are happy?
Just colours?Was hoping I'd be able to replace that ugly model with the old Doomguard or something. Never liked the tyrant.
DK's need some love too. It's really simple. Barber shop ghoul pets and be able to change eye color to red. DONE.