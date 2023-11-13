Mythic Amirdrassil Race to World First Livestreams and Raid Coverage

so is the NA stream bait or what, someone explain if echo actually will be in NA. im dumb
Today?
Race starts tomorrow no?
Stop making this game for the top 0.5%. No one cares about "esports" in an RPG. Sapping the fun right out of the game, its why retail is in the state its in.
I'm mad at events that will occur within the livestream, for some reason
World race while EU still waits
Thanks to these RWF guilds, Mythic raiding couldn't be more unfun... Nice job ruining this game.If you still love WoW, do not watch/support it! The RWF is one of the main reasons Retail WoW is so unpopular these days.