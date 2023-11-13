LivePTR
10.2.0PTR
10.2.0

This Week in WoW (Nov 13, 2023) - 19th Anniversary, Patch 10.2.5?

Live Posted 5 hr 29 min ago by
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Sign In to Post a Comment
12
12
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please log in or register an account to add your comment.