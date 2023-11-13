This Week in WoW (Nov 13, 2023) - 19th Anniversary, Patch 10.2.5?

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Dragonflight Season 3 begins this week along with the opening of Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid dungeon and the race to World First!
News and Events This Week November 14
November 16
November 17 November 19
- (Event) World of Warcraft’s 19th Anniversary Celebration Begins
- (Article) In Development
Stay tuned here to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.