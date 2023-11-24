Liquid Hits Phase 3 Mythic Fyrakk - First Look at Mythic Mechanics

Another long fight where one mistake by one player = an instant wipe for 20 people. And they wonder why mythic raiding has almost no participation.
I've watched exactly zero minutes of this WFR. WoW esports are not entertaining.
will be interesting to see how many nerfs these last two bosses will receive during the season
No-life the game for weeks, commit RMT, entire teams for creating WA's. So impressive!111
I agree with most of the comments here. Blizzard should be whiteboarding and come up with new ways to make it more entertaining to watch.
People acting like killing mythic bosses requires pixel perfect, 100% correct every single little thing are coping
To be fair, if they did away with Mythic raiding, it wouldn't benefit them at all. If they made it easier, they don't make more money. If they made it harder, it wouldn't have less participation.The race here is just from the community and Blizzard just enjoys watching them.Adjustments will be made as we go along, as they have since the dawn of world of warcraft.This raid tier has been one of the best ones yet.I'll reiterate. It doesn't matter how 'few' people raid. It's a non-issue. We have LFR raiding for people who wanna cry about what someone else does with their time and hobby.Most normal raiders focus on Heroic or some Mythic.
I dont understand people that complain about challenges. Instead of finding tactics to defeat the challenge they complain, kick, and complain some more. They are not even doing the content but they complain it is too hard. I think people forgot that a challenge it is ment to be hard and when it is overcome then you are hit with that moment where you feel great and get a confidence boost in your skills. It took me 12 ^&*!ing tries, 8 different party comps before I defeated the cursed Moonrise Towers. It felt fantastic. In the wow player fashion I should have taken it to twitter...erm...sorry, on X, and complain to Larian about it and ask to be nerfed so that I can say I defeated Thorm on tactician mode. In the same vain, I just timed EB +20 and it felt fantastic....because it was challenging and I have never timed a 20 this early in a season with the old tier bonus.
Damn the bitterness from commenters trying to act like they don’t care is hilarious. Thank you for the entertainment along with this solid RWF
That is a wild mythic mechanic.
Uh oh! They are getting close! Time to buff his health some more >:-)