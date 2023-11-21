This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Amirdrassil Race to World First Day 7 Recap - Weekly Reset, T-Swift Difficulty, Fyrakk on the Horizon
Posted
1 hr 33 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The Amirdrassil Race to World First has begun its second week! Throughout the race, Dratnos & Tettles will be providing Daily Recaps of the events of each day - today's video focuses on the weekly reset, Fyrakk on the horizon, and more.
Looking for livestreams, guilds to watch, and analytics to dive into? Check out the
Wowhead RWF Coverage Article
for the latest lists of streamers, raid coverage, and boss guies.
Today's RWF Recap video focuses on the weekly reset, which has hit Liquid already and will hit Echo once they wake up in a few hours! Liquid have made short work of their reclear and have gotten back to Tindral, with Echo and other RWF guilds expected to also face low resistance from the first 7 bosses on reclear due to their increased item level and the fact that the most difficult among those fights, Smolderon, is massively easier for guilds that have already killed it once they get more gear and can now kill again on a much less clean pull.
Tindral, on the other hand, will not be trivialized by an extra reset of gear - though it will be easier than it was last reset! Primarily, this will be because of extra Stamina (which is maybe cancelled out by the removal of Vantus Runes), and extra damage on the roots allowing them to be broken faster and lowering the difficulty of some of the worst mechanical overlaps. This is certainly something but the primary pain points of the fight will remain brutally difficult, and we may well see Tindral crest the 500 pull count and join a very small set of end bosses in that tier.
Fyrakk remains a huge question mark, with behind the scenes tuning landing to several abilities over the past week. We'll have to see what it looks like once the guilds actually reach it, but the numbers on some of the abilities are definitely daunting and may even mean we could see the race enter a 3rd reset if guilds can't get to Fyrakk early in this reset to get that progression started!
Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope RWF Daily Coverage
Week 1
Day 0 Recap
Day 1 Recap
Day 2 Recap
Day 3 Recap
Day 4 Recap
Day 5 Recap
Day 6 Recap
Week 2
Day 7 Recap
Comment by
Lautner
on 2023-11-21T23:01:33-06:00
Woo, this has been great to watch though!
