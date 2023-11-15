This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
World First Mythic Igira the Cruel Kill by Instant Dollars in Amirdrassil Raid
The second boss of Amirdrassil has been defeated on Mythic difficulty by Instant Dollars of Malganis (NA), taking down Igira the Cruel just moments ago! Congratulations to them! Will we see more tonight?
Mythic Igira VoD
Group Composition
In terms of composition, they used:
2 Tanks: Protection Paladin, Blood Death Knight
4 Healers: 1 Disc Priest, 1 Mistweaver Monk, 1 Preservation Evoker, 1 Holy Paladin
6 Melee: 1 Fury Warrior, 2 Enhancement Shaman, 1 Assassination Rogue, 2 Havoc Demon Hunters
8 Ranged: 1 Demonology Warlock, 2 Arcane Mages, 2 Beast Mastery Hunters, 2 Augmentation Evokers, 1 Balance Druid
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Apollomantis
on 2023-11-15T22:41:02-06:00
The math is a little off there, there are 4 healers, not 5, and 6 melee, not 5.
1
